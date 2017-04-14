New Atlas takes a look at the cars on display at the New York Auto Show (Credit: Angus MacKenzie/New Atlas)

Detroit might be Motor City, but the annual New York Auto Show is arguably the biggest car show in America. Electric power was in the spotlight at the Paris Motor Show last year, but it would appear that trend hasn't made it across the Atlantic yet, because much of the new metal in New York was about old-fashioned, gasoline-powered muscle. Here are some of the highlights from the Big Apple.

Dodge Demon

Without doubt, the highlight of the New York Auto Show was the (long-awaited) reveal of the Dodge Demon. There are so many crazy details on the Demon – from the extreme engineering lengths taken to keep the supercharger cool, to the sheer size of those rear tires – but any good muscle car is defined by horsepower.

The Demon's engine is a reworked version of the supercharged HEMI V8 from the Hellcat, with a whopping 840 hp (626 kW) on tap when the owner stumps for race fuel. Mixed with a comprehensive chassis overhaul, that prodigious power helps the hottest Challenger hit 30 mph (48 km/h) in 1 second, 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.3 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 km/h).

Inside, the Demon is a single-seat affair. Drivers can use the central touchscreen to keep track of their performance numbers, and a set of unique buttons on the dash can be used to activate race fuel mode, a special transmission brake and pre-launch boost-building. Just 3,300 examples will be built, and Dodge hasn't released a price.

Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln is a brand on the rebound at the moment, as Ford tries to re-establish it as a real player in the luxury game. The new Navigator follows in the footsteps of the Continental in offering a unique brand of luxury, eschewing a focus on sportiness for cosseting, old-fashioned comfort.



Inside, this focus is best summed up by the seats, which can be adjusted in 30 different ways. If you can't get comfortable in 30-way adjustable seats, there's something seriously wrong. All the materials look to be high quality, and there are very few hints of the Ford bones that lie beneath.

The exterior isn't for shy, retiring types, that's for sure. Lincoln has done an admirable job of maintaining the design previewed on last year's concept, although we would've liked to see the gull-wing doors also make the jump to production as well. Power will come from a twin-turbo V6 making 450 hp (336 kW), with no word of a V8 option at launch.

Toyota FT-4X

Hopes were high for the Toyota FT-4X ahead of the New York show, after a teaser suggested it might be a direct replacement for the FJ Cruiser. Instead, we got a compact concept targeted at urban millennials who like to go hiking, biking and skiing on the weekends.

Size-wise, the car is actually smaller than the RAV4, making it similar to theJeep Renegade and Nissan Juke. That slots it into one of the fastest-growing segments in North America, and should mean space-limited millennials can slide it into the parking spots outside their favourite cafe without too much trouble.

On the inside, Toyota's designers have created what they call a "multi-tool cabin." Along with a beverage heater/cooler, there's a sleeping bag strapped to the center console, and various interior lights can be removed and used like a torch. There's no guarantee you won't lose them, but the thought is nice.

This is just a taste of what's on show in New York. For the full story, take a flick through our 2017 New York Auto Show photo gallery gallery.