New York City isn't necessarily a natural home for low-slung sports cars or mud-plugging off-roaders, but the floor of the Jacob Javits Convention Center is chock full of both this year. From barely-legal road racers to jacked-up trucks, the New York Auto Show had tweaked, tuned and track specials catering to all tastes. Here are some of the best.

Nissan GT-R Track Edition

With a monstrous twin-turbo V6 under the hood and enough electronic smarts to launch a space shuttle, the Nissan GT-R was ripe for a track-ready makeover. Unlike the standard car, which has been softened up in search of extra refinement, the Track Edition makes fewer concessions for comfort.

Extra adhesive bonding has been used to make the bodyshell more rigid, and the team at Nismo has contributed a new suspension tune, tires and lightweight wheels. Trainspotters will also notice the carbon fiber rear spoiler, which is lighter than the standard unit. Given lots of owners will replace it with something bigger, bolder and lighter, the team could have got away with leaving the standard unit in place, but it's a nice touch nonetheless.

Behind the wheel, the standard interior has been mostly left alone, but passengers have been treated to a set of black-and-red Recaro seats. The car slots in underneath the GT-R Nismo in the range.

Audi R8 V10 GT4 LMS

Since launching in 2006, the R8 has become a halo car for Audi. Not only does it sit atop the brand's road-car range, it forms the base for its customer racing program. The latest addition to that racing stable might have a name like a Scrabble game gone wrong, but it represents an enticing mix of road-car reliability and GT4-ready driving dynamics.

Like the rest of the R8 range, the LMS GT4 is powered by a high-revving V10 engine. It's restricted to 364 kW (495 hp) of power as-per FIA GT4 regulations, but that might change if the car starts returning faster lap times than its competitors. Reliability isn't a particularly exciting topic, but it's important in racers nonetheless. Audi says the V10 engine only requires work after 10,000 km (6,214 mi), and the first rebuild comes at 20,000 km (12,428 mi).

Nissan NV Cargo X

Okay, the NV Cargo X was technically launched at the Chicago Auto Show, but it's so cool we're going to take another look. After all, just look at it.

Based on the NV2500 HD, the Cargo X has been comprehensively overhauled for off-road duties. Gone is the standard suspension, and in its place is a new setup with enough clearance to fit a set of 37-inch tires. Coupled with a big lift kit, purposeful skid plate and custom winch, the changes make for a Nissan unlike any other.

Tough new exterior aside, the biggest change to the NV200 comes under the hood. The petrol V8 from the standard car has been swapped from the Cummins diesel powertrain from the Titan XD. With 752 Nm (555 lb.ft) of torque on tap, it's perfect for low-speed rock crawling.

Of course, this is just a little taste of what was on show. For more of the best track, trail and tuned cars on display in the Big Apple head through to our full gallery, or check out our look at the best of the 2017 New York Auto Show.