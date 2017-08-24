Nikon is about to unleash its latest high resolution full-frame DSLR, the D850. As well as boasting a monstrous 47.5 megapixel count, the prosumer camera is also a quick snapper, features 153-point AF, can handle 4K video, and promises long battery life.

The D850 is Nikon's first DSLR to pack an FX-format, back-side illuminated CMOS sensor (35.9 x 23.9 mm) for improved dynamic range and better low light performance. Its Expeed 5 image engine powers fast image processing, high shooting speeds, low light photography, full-frame 4K video prowess at 24/30 frames per second (fps) and long battery life (up to 1,840 shots per charge in fact, or 70 minutes of video). And it does without an optical low pass filter to help capture the finer detail in image compositions.



The standard ISO range runs from 64 to 25,600, which expands down to 32 and up to 102,400, it uses the 153-point, Multi-Cam 20K autofocus system from last year's D5, including 99 cross type sensors, and manages a rather swift 7 fps continuous shooting at full resolution, though that can be increased to 9 fps by attaching an optional battery grip.



Photographers benefit from Nikon's highest magnification optical viewfinder – at 0.75x – or for hands-on settings tweaking, live view mode and so on there's a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen panel at the rear, with an impressive 2,359k dot resolution. Wedding photographers will doubtless appreciate the camera's silent shooting capabilities, with up to 6 fps continuous silent snapping at full resolution on offer, and Nikon has made three sizes of RAW format image capture available, which users can batch process in-camera to save post-production time.



For videographers, the camera allows for the creation of UHD time-lapse videos, or the assembly of 8K time lapse videos using post-production software, and uncompressed broadcast quality 4:2:2 8-bit 4K footage can be recorded to an external device over HDMI, while also simultaneously recording to media card. The D850 has its own stereo microphone, with audio attenuator for level regulation, but features an external mic port, too.



The camera has a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body designed to survive testing field work challenges, sporting buttons that can be illuminated for after dark sessions, and features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless images transfer, remote operation and capture/preview on mobile devices. It rocks two memory card slots – one for XQD and the other for SD media, and is compatible with Nikon's radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting SB-5000 flash.



The Nikon D850 will be released next month for a suggested body-only price of US$3,299.95. The video below offers a tour of the new camera.



Source: Nikon

