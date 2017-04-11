In 2015, Nissan tinkered around with a Juke on tracks. It clearly liked how that project went because last year it followed up with a few more "Winter Warriors." Those concepts were great for showing off in cold-weather locations in the middle of winter, but how to work tracks in once the snow melts? With the new Rogue Trail Warrior, Nissan shows how a tracked crossover can keep motoring the whole year round, wearing camo to blend in with its surroundings and gobbling up soft, sandy desert floor with Dominator tracks.

We're not sure the concrete maze known as the Big Apple is really the right place to get people excited about a tracked crossover built for desert riding, but the Rogue Trail Warrior will debut at this week's New York International Auto Show regardless. It seems Nissan has been enjoying wowing auto show crowds with its "track stars" so much it's just too excited to hold off until a more geographically logical show like SEMA or LA. New York it is.



At this point, swapping out tires for American Track Truck Dominator tracks and making the necessary structural and suspension mods must be second nature for Nissan engineers. Nissan has kept the rest of the mechanicals stock, so those tracks spin at the hands of the usual 170-hp/175 lb-ft (127-kW/237-Nm) 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.

Unlike the black-out tracks Nissan has used in the past, the Trail Warrior's tracks receive a heavy splash of khaki paint to match the custom camouflage wrap. Military-style yellow glass and yellow-tinted headlamps accentuate the look and off-road modifications like the fender flares, ARB roof basket, Warn 4K winch and LED light bars round things off.

The Rogue Trail Warrior is one of two special project Rogues Nissan will show at this year's New York show, which opens to the press on Wednesday. New Atlas will be on the ground to bring you all the big news.



While the Rogue Trail Warrior looks pretty awesome in photos, its video debut below isn't the most riveting piece of off-road action out there. We reckon the Trail Warrior should have a spare white-camo suit handy so it can open things up a bit more come winter – because last year's snow-spraying Rogue Warrior seemed to be having much more fun.

Source: Nissan

