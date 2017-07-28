This unusual-looking little project by Slovenia's OFIS Architects looks like it could appeal to those looking for a flexible, non-towable tiny house/micro-dwelling. Currently installed in the grounds of Ljubljana Castle, the firm envisions it serving as a shelter, vacation home, housing for researchers, and more.

The project, named Living Unit on Ljubljana Castle on account of its location, was created in collaboration with Permiz, C+C, C28, and AKT with a view toward developing easily-transportable housing that can easily adapt to different locations and terrain.

Design-wise, it's reminiscent of the Kokoon and consists of three stacked volumes made from wood, measuring a total of 4.5 x 2.5 x 2.7 m (14.7 x 8.2 x 8.8 ft). However, the modular nature of the Living Unit allows it to be expanded in size or arranged horizontally too. It doesn't require conventional foundations, but is anchored into the ground.

The model pictured looks very snug inside. Visitors enter into a kitchen/dining area on the first floor, which includes a sink, stove and some seating. A storage unit doubles as a ladder up to the next floor, which has a sleeping area and, though you can't tell from the photos, the plans depict a small bathroom. Finally, a ladder leads up to the third and final floor, which would serve as a lounge.

This kind of thing obviously isn't for everyone and besides feeling cramped, we'd be worried about navigating those ladders after a few drinks, at night, or in an emergency. Still, add some solar power and install a composting toilet and you've got yourself a pretty unique cabin.

If you're in the Ljubljana Castle area and would like to take a look at the model pictured, the Living Unit is temporarily serving as a library, with each floor containing books of differing topics. It runs until August 14 and is open each day between 5:30 and 9:30 pm.

We've reached out to OFIS Architects for more details on availability and pricing and will update when we hear back.

Source: OFIS Architects