Soon, Android Pay users will be able to use their PayPal accounts for in-store transactions

Today, Google announced a collaboration between Android Pay and PayPal that allows Android Pay users to link their PayPal accounts to the mobile payment platform.

That means Android Pay users with NFC-equipped devices may use their PayPal accounts to make in-store purchases (wherever Android Pay is accepted) and will also have the option to use PayPal when making purchases on Android apps.

Considering that PayPal has millions of users worldwide, this seems like a convenient step for those who prefer to make digital transactions through the online payment platform instead of ordinary bank accounts.

According to Google, this new feature rolls out to US versions of Android Pay and PayPal apps within the next few weeks.

Source: Google