The Pick Slinger lets players grip a plectrum and then flick it out of the way when in the mood for neck tapping or finger picking(Credit: Pick Slinger)

Some guitarists prefer to pluck strings with fingers, some use picks and others do both. Quickly swapping between finger-picking and flat plectrum action during a song takes some skill, and can sometimes lead to a pick flying away from the player just when it's needed most. The Pick Slinger is worn like a ring and brings a pick into play with a flip, or moves it out of the way with a flick.







The simple accessory wraps around the player's index finger courtesy of a strip of Velcro. A tube slotted into the ring holds a curved sling arm onto which a pick is attached. When a guitarist wants to flat pick, the arm can make the plectrum available for thumb and finger grip. If a song calls for some neck taps or finger picking, the arm can be quickly flicked or flipped out of the way to free up the play area.

The company says that the Pick Slinger is compatible with off-the-shelf guitar picks, which can just be swapped for new when speed picking wears them out. It also means that gigging musicians should no longer need to store spare picks on a mic stands in case of mid-song fly-aways, or put a pick down to take a drink and have it mysteriously disappear when their backs are turned.

It's said to be useful for guitar instructors, too, who can just strap it on at the start of the day and always have a pick to hand when needed, no longer having to put down a free-ranging pick when adjusting student hand positions, pointing out score or tab or activating supporting equipment like metronomes and backing tracks.

The Pick Slinger certainly looks effective in the product demos, which you can see on the company's Facebook page. It's available now, prices start at just US$20.