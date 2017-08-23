The roar of a Porsche 911 GT3 is music to motoring enthusiasts' ears, but you can't really dance to it. Rather than forcing fans of the brand to play their tunes through a regular speaker, Porsche Design has turned a GT3 exhaust surround into a compact wireless audio system.

Looking past the tenuous motorsport connection for a moment, the innards of the Porsche Design speaker are fairly standard for a compact portable speaker. Owners can wirelessly connect to the speaker via Bluetooth 4.0 using NFC, and the unit supports apt-X for loss-free audio streaming. There's also an analog RCA input, but we'd suggest most owners will stick with Bluetooth and enjoy the 10 m (33 ft) range it provides. Battery life is pegged at 24 hours, making this the first Porsche theoretically capable of surviving Le Mans on a single charge.

Although its 60-W output is significantly less than the 373 kW (500 hp) you get from the GT3 proper, its claimed 3.3-kg (7.3-lb) weight should be much easier to mount on your coffee table. Imagine how light the GT3 RS speaker will be! Owners are able to run the speaker in stereo mode, or in party mode, where left and right channels are combined for punchier sound.

Like anything else from Porsche, the 911 Speaker doesn't come cheap. You'll pay US$599 for the privilege of parking one in your living room. Unlike a regular 911 GT3, however, the speaker is unlikely to show up at auction for five or six times the sticker price. By way of comparison, the UE Boom 2 has the same 95-dB peak volume of the 911 Speaker and adds waterproofing to mix for just $199.

You can check see the speaker in the video below.

Source: Porsche Design