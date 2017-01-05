Razer laptop prototype sprouts two extra screens

If you're after more computer screen real estate there are plenty of options open to you, but gaming specialist Razer has a different idea: a laptop that incorporates two extra displays alongside the standard one you normally get above the keyboard.

It's called Project Valerie and Razer isn't holding back, with each screen a large 17.3 inches in size and running a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. In use you get a full 180-degree viewing area, and behind the scenes there's Nvidia's Surround View technology, which manages high graphics performance across multiple screens simultaneously.

Alternatively, you can use the three displays separately, like a traditional multi-monitor setup. There's also some tasteful Chroma lighting under each of the extended screens, so you don't lose that cool factor when you're gaming across three screens.

Razer is promising "automatic" deployment, so your screens will slide out at the push of a button and adjust themselves as needed. Apparently the whole setup expands in just a few seconds, with aluminum hinges keeping everything in place.

One of the benefits this has over setting up a separate monitor (or two) with your laptop in the standard way (which suddenly feels a bit old-fashioned) is there's no cable clutter with Project Valerie – everything runs from the main laptop.

Although this is still a prototype for now – so you can't go out and buy it – Project Valerie is based around the 17.3-inch Razer Blade Pro laptop, which offers a 3 mm (1.5 inch)-thick aluminum chassis and a weight under 5.4 kg (12 lb).

With an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card installed, it's also VR-capable, so you could run an HTC Vive or an Oculus Rift from this setup – though you won't be able to enjoy the beauty of three adjoining displays if you've got a VR headset strapped to your face all the time.

While we've seen similar ideas appear as accessories before, this is the first time we've seen three displays actually built into a laptop, and it will certainly appeal to gamers and creatives who want as much screen space as possible in something that can still be carried around fairly easily.

Although it's still a concept, it's not such a far-out one, and attendees at CES 2017 have been playing games on Project Valerie. As yet Razer isn't saying if it plans to turn it into an actual product, or when that might happen.