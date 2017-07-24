Astronauts travelling to and from the International Space Station aboard Boeing's new CST-100 Starliner may be wearing Reeboks – and no, we're not talking about tennis shoes. The footwear manufacturer has announced that it teamed up with space suit manufacturer David Clark Company, to create a boot for use in the spacecraft.

Officially known as the Reebok Floatride Space Boot SB-01, it will be part of an entire pressurized suit designed by Boeing exclusively for Starliner crews.

Incorporating Reebok's Floatride Foam (which has already seen use in regular Earth-bound running shoes), the SB-01 is claimed to be lightweight, comfortable and sleek – particularly when compared to other space boots that have come before it.

According to the company, the boot is being tested by astronauts now. The Starliner is scheduled to begin passenger-carrying flights next year.

Source: Reebok