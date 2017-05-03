The Blue Heron sits on a dual axle 24 ft (7.3 m) trailer and has a total floorspace of 250 sq ft (23 sq m) inside (Credit: Rewild Homes)

Canada's Rewild Homes recently completed this tidy tiny house on wheels that has a very livable looking layout suitable for one or two people. For those looking for maximum freedom, the Blue Heron is also off-grid ready and packs a solar system, batteries, and composting toilet.

The Blue Heron sits on a dual axle 24 ft (7.3 m)-long trailer and has a total floorspace of 250 sq ft (23 sq m) inside. Visitors enter directly into a lounge area that includes a small couch and corner seating unit, both with integrated storage. A Morsø wood-burning stove handles heating duties and a combined lighting unit/fan hangs from the ceiling. The interior looks pretty roomy and light-filled for a tiny house of its size, and the fir beams definitely help lend a high-end look.

The kitchen includes a stainless steel fridge, a propane-powered range cooker, and plenty of cabinets. A sliding barn-style door reveals a small bathroom that includes a composting toilet, shower, sink, and a custom closet.

A large staircase contains built-in storage and offers access to the sole sleeping loft, which has room for a double bed and is topped by a skylight.

The Blue Heron gets power from a solar system made up of 6 x 285 W solar panels, a 2.8 kW inverter, and 6 x 6 V, 460 Ah batteries. Lighting is LED throughout, water is heated with an on-demand, propane-powered tankless heater, and there's a hookup outside to connect the propane to an outdoor barbecue too.

The Blue Heron is for sale now at US$78,000. That's definitely on the high side for a tiny house, but in line with some of the more luxurious examples we've covered.

Source: Rewild Homes

