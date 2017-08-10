Canada isn't known for its balmy winters so Quebec-based tiny house firm Minimaliste had some work to do to make sure the Sakura tiny house was suitable for year-round living. It features plenty of insulation, fancy underfloor heating to keep the owner warm at night, plus some clever design to make the most of the limited space available.

Based on a triple-axle trailer, the Sakura measures 32 ft (9.7 m)-long and has a total floorspace of 380 sq ft (35 sq m). It's clad in white cedar, with steel accenting, and has a small rooftop terrace accessed from inside.

On entering, visitors are presented with the living room, which features a large couch that has storage underneath and can be rearranged. There's no dedicated dining area, but the coffee table can be extended upward and unfolded to serve as a dining table.

Next to the living room is a kitchenette with sink, countertop, custom cabinets, washer/dryer, full-size fridge, and a second countertop. Unusually, the owner opted for an electric oven instead of a propane model, as we see in most tiny houses.

A pocket door leads to the bathroom, which includes a full-size bathtub/shower, sink, and a composting toilet.

Back in the main living area, a small staircase (which can be pushed inward to save space) leads to the main bedroom. It's relatively spacious for a tiny house and has plenty of room to stand up straight. It includes storage space in the form of shelving and cupboards, and the bed lifts up too, to stow bedding and belongings within.

On the opposite side of the home is a loft that's accessed by movable ladder. Though it has enough space to be used as a bedroom, in this case it will serve as a small reading area. Another small ladder provides access to the rooftop deck.

The heating for this one is pretty unusual and consists of hydronic radiant underfloor heating (the first we've seen in a tiny house), a small air-conditioning unit, and a ventilation system with heat exchangers.

The walls are rated at an R-value of R21, while the roof and floor are rated R35. Minimaliste reports that the Sakura can handle temperatures as low as minus 40 °C (- 40 F) without issue, which brings to mind another Canadian tiny house, the Leaf House Version 3.

The Sakura gets all electricity from an RV-style hookup and also includes a three-step water filtration system on-board. It was commissioned by a customer, so has already gone to its new home, and cost a total of CA$130,000 (around US$102,000).

Check out the video below for a tour of the home.

Source: Minimaliste