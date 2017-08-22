If you've ever used a wireless microphone for video production, then you'll know that it's much less of a hassle than using a hard-wired mic – particularly if you're on location at a trade show or other crowded, on-the-go event. If you're shooting with a smartphone, however, typically an adapter has to be installed between the mic's receiver and the phone. Samson has addressed that issue, with its new Go Mic Mobile.

The big selling feature of the Go Mic Mobile is the fact that its dual-channel receiver can be plugged directly into an iPhone via an included Lightning cable, or into Android devices using included USB Micro B or USB-C cables.

Additionally, an adjustable bracket allows the receiver to be mounted on the back of the phone, so you don't have to hold it separately or rig up a mounting system of your own (a shoe mount adapter lets it be mounted on a DSLR or camcorder). The incoming audio signal can then be monitored via an integrated headphone jack.

The transmitter utilizes the 2.4GHz frequency band, has a 10Hz–22kHz frequency response, and a claimed range of 100 ft (30 m). Buyers can choose between a dynamic handheld mic with a built-in transmitter, or an omnidirectional lavalier with a belt pack. If they opt to purchase two mics, both of their signals can be received and recorded at once – either mixed, or recorded on separate tracks.

There's no word on battery life for the transmitter, although the receiver can reportedly run for up to 13 hours per charge of its lithium-ion battery.

Although it was first announced a few months ago, the Go Mic Mobile officially became available this Monday via B&H, Fry's, Amazon and the Samson website. It's priced at US$249.99, for a single-mic setup.

The system can briefly be heard in use, at the 53-second mark in the video below. That said, it would be nice to see how well it works at longer distances.

Source: Samson