Samsung to extend Quantum Dot Curved monitor line at CES

With CES less than a week away, Samsung has previewed the new curved Quantum Dot monitor it will unveil at the show. Aimed at gamers, the CH711 is a 16:9 monitor housed within a white chassis that will come with screens measuring 27 or 31.5 inches.

The CH711 joins the CFG70 and CF791 Quantum Dot curved monitors that were unveiled earlier in the year and released this month in the US. Whereas the larger (34-in) CF791 that boasts a 21:9 aspect ratio has a curvature of 1,500R, the CH711 shares a 1,800R curvature with the CFG70, which comes in 24- and 27-in variants.

These "R" numbers refer to the radius that would be required for the curve of the monitor to make a complete circle. For example, if the curve of the 1,800R CH711 and CFG70 was extended to make a complete circle, that circle would have a radius of 1,800 mm (70.8 in).

Samsung claims the Quantum Dot technology provides richer and more vibrant colors, with 125 percent sRGB color coverage. The CH711 also boasts a 178-degree viewing angle of its 2,560 x 1,440 (WQHD) display. To reduce clutter, the monitor's power and HDMI cables are hidden away within the stand's neck.