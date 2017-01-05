Samsung embarks on its first gaming laptop Odyssey

Samsung is expanding its general laptop line with a gaming focused rig it calls the Notebook Odyssey. Its first steps into the arena are baby ones, with the lesser of the two models kitted out with the bottom rung of Nvidia's GTX 10 series GPUs. But with decent-enough specs in other areas they should make for solid entry-level gaming laptops.







Samsung's gaming notebook will be available in two models, the Odyssey 15 and Odyssey 17. As the names suggest, the Odyssey 15 sports a 15.6-inch screen, while the higher-end model bumps it up to 17.3 inches. Both screens display in 1080p and are treated with an anti-glare surface, and the devices are wrapped in an LED-laden, angular shell that borrows heavily from the playbooks of most other companies.

On the inside, the brains of both are 7th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors, but that's where the similarities stop. The Odyssey 15 can pack up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256 GB solid-state drive and a further 1 TB hard drive. Graphics are handled by a GTX 1050 GPU, the most entry-level card in Nvidia's GTX 10 series. That means playing in VR is out of the question, but it should run most current games at mid-quality settings.

The Odyssey 17 doubles both the RAM and the SSD's capacity of the lower model, but there's no word yet on its GPU. The GTX 1070 or 1080 would be nice, but considering the chip in the Odyssey 15, whatever ends up in there can only be an improvement.

The Odyssey 15 has a 43 Wh battery, weighs 2.5 kg (5.6 lb), comes in either black or white and features USB, HDMI, and LAN input. With the Odyssey 17, the battery is increased to 93 Wh, the weight goes up to 3.8 kg (8.4 lb) and a USB Type-C port is added.