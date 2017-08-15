To keep movies looking sharp on the big screen, cinemas are increasingly going digital, either through digital projectors or huge backlit screens. Now, Sony has unveiled the SRX-R800 series, a new line of digital laser projectors capable of displaying in 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Each of the SRX-R800 series projectors packs a laser light source and Sony's proprietary SXRD optical panels. Together, these technologies improve picture quality with more natural color reproduction, better brightness and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1 – the hallmarks of HDR. That's coupled with a 4K resolution.

Along with the better visuals, laser projectors require much less maintenance than older models lit by a Xenon lamp. Sony says the SRX-R800 Series can run for 35,000 hours and still shine with 80 percent of its original brightness.

The SRX-R800 series is made up of four models, suited for theaters and screens of different sizes. For small or medium-sized theaters, the SRX-R810P can shine with 7,500 lumens, and the SRX-R815P doubles that at 15,000. The next model up, the SRX-R810DS, also projects at a brightness of 15,000 lumens, while the top of the line SRX-R815DS can get up to 30,000 lumens.

These latter two models are designed for larger theaters and are built as dual projection systems. That makes them ideal for 3D screenings, although the two single models can handle the format as well. All four projectors are designed to integrate with Sony's Theater Management System, so operators can easily set up shows and schedules, and each one is controlled through a 15-in touchscreen.

Although there's no word on pricing yet, Sony has thrown open the doors for preorders already, with the projectors expected to be released in late 2017.

Source: Sony