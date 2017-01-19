Super Mario Run to hit Android in March

Nintendo may be saving the mustachioed Mario's next big adventure as a Christmas present for early Switch adopters, but he will be coming to a new platform in the next few months. Super Mario Run, the plumber's first mobile outing, will be released for Android in March, following the game's launch for iPhone and iPad back in December.

Nintendo made the announcement on its Japanese Twitter account this week, which is in-line with the window of early 2017 for an Android release that we were given when the game was first announced. Those keen to clomp Koopas can pre-register on the Google Play store and receive a notification when the app is released.