We've seen a number of connected devices that help locate lost items over the years, but one that seems to have stayed the course is the Tile tracker from 2013. Its makers have just returned with an updated version, which doubles the range of the original products and a includes a couple of other handy upgrades, too.

Tile is basically a Bluetooth-connected square that can be latched onto keys, wallets or anything else prone to misplacement, and hooks up to mobile devices to reveal its location with a ringtone. This was originally offered through the company's Tile Mate and a slimmer version to be slid into wallets called Tile Slim, which both offered a Bluetooth range of 100 ft (30 m).

The new Tile Pro Series, which consists of the Tile Style and slightly larger and more durable Tile Sport, ups this range to 200 ft (60 m), and is waterproof at depths of up to 1.5 m (4.9 ft) for 60 minutes. The volume of the ringtone is said to be twice as loud, which can be customized within the smartphone app where there are eight ringtone options to choose from.

The updated app includes a more accurate proximity sensor, which allows users to locate their items through visual cues onscreen as opposed to the blaring ringtone. And the company has also introduced support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so users can say for example, "Alexa, ask Tile to ring my keys," to engage the ringtone if they are within Bluetooth range.

The Tile Style and Tile Sport are priced at US$35 apiece, or bundled together for $60. Both are available today through Tile's website.

Source: Tile