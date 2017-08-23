Western Digital goes big with 20 TB external desktop HDD
When it comes to hard drive storage capacity, too much is never enough. But Western Digital's latest My Book Duo should be enough to tide most users over – for a while at least. With a capacity of 20 TB, it's the highest capacity external desktop storage unit from the company yet.
Aimed at both home and office users, the My Book Duo packs two 10-TB WD Red HDDs optimized for RAID. It is configured for RAID 0 (which spreads data across both drives) out of the box, while reconfiguring the unit for RAID 1 will mirror data across the two drives, cutting capacity in half but providing extra peace of mind.
WD promises sequential read speeds of up to 360 MB/s via the USB 3.1 Type-C port on RAID 0, while two USB Type-A hub ports and Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables are also included. Security features include password protection and 256-bit AES encryption.
Measuring 180 x 100 x 160 mm (7 x 3.9 x 6.3 in), the 20 TB drive is the same dimensions as the other capacity offerings in the My Book Duo range, which start at 4 TB, but is the heaviest of the bunch at 2.38 kg (5.25 lb).
It's also the most expensive, to the tune of US$800. And it doesn't offer the best bang for your buck per TB of the range either – that honor goes to the 12 TB model, which is priced at $420. All capacities, including the 20 TB, are available now.
The video below gives an overview of the My Book Duo line.
Source: WD