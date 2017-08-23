When it comes to hard drive storage capacity, too much is never enough. But Western Digital's latest My Book Duo should be enough to tide most users over – for a while at least. With a capacity of 20 TB, it's the highest capacity external desktop storage unit from the company yet.

Aimed at both home and office users, the My Book Duo packs two 10-TB WD Red HDDs optimized for RAID. It is configured for RAID 0 (which spreads data across both drives) out of the box, while reconfiguring the unit for RAID 1 will mirror data across the two drives, cutting capacity in half but providing extra peace of mind.

WD promises sequential read speeds of up to 360 MB/s via the USB 3.1 Type-C port on RAID 0, while two USB Type-A hub ports and Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables are also included. Security features include password protection and 256-bit AES encryption.

Measuring 180 x 100 x 160 mm (7 x 3.9 x 6.3 in), the 20 TB drive is the same dimensions as the other capacity offerings in the My Book Duo range, which start at 4 TB, but is the heaviest of the bunch at 2.38 kg (5.25 lb).

It's also the most expensive, to the tune of US$800. And it doesn't offer the best bang for your buck per TB of the range either – that honor goes to the 12 TB model, which is priced at $420. All capacities, including the 20 TB, are available now.

The video below gives an overview of the My Book Duo line.

Source: WD