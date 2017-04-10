ZTE Quartz smartwatch merges cellular connectivity with sub-$200 pricingView gallery - 2 images
If price is the only thing that's kept you from buying a smartwatch, Chinese smartphone-maker ZTE will soon have a new budget – and cellular-connected – option in the US, dubbed the Quartz.
The ZTE Quartz runs Android Wear 2.0 and will be a T-Mobile USA exclusive. And for its price, this watch's spec sheet doesn't look bad at all.
It has a round 1.4-in display with a 286-PPI pixel density. It runs the same Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip found in the pricier LG Watch Sport and Style. It has a 500 mAh battery and IP67 water resistance, along with built-in cellular and GPS.
It skips NFC, though, so there will be no Android Pay support. There's also no heart-rate sensor or rotating power button to mimic the Apple Watch's Digital Crown.
The ZTE Quartz will ring up for US$192 – at least based on specs, that looks like a solid price for this package. It arrives on T-Mobile USA's online store on April 14, followed by "select" brick and mortar T-Mobile stores on April 21.
