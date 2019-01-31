Despite the 200-year-old building's historical value, it was in dire need of restoration, with a leaky roof and poor quality previous work that needed undoing. John G. Waite Associates worked with multiple specialists to replace its roof with a new copper unit and restored the original exterior metal moldings dating back to the 1890s, among other improvements. The interior was overhauled too, with Jefferson's original finishes and architectural flourishes restored on all three floors.