The global collectible car auction marketplace has had its ups and downs in the last decade, with massive growth and then a slowdown most likely due to the participating audience of buyers undergoing generational change.
Ultimately, the value of any objet d'art is determined by the number of people who want that object, how much money they are prepared to spend, and how important it is to the tribal group that worships at that particular altar. As the age and tastes of the audience changes, so too does the value of any given car.
The market is continually evolving, and while the internet has connected a global audience, the traditional major venues of New York and London (where the most Ultra High Net Worth Individuals live), have been joined by major auctions where tribal gatherings are held. Amelia Island (the Amelia Island Concours), Paris (Retromobile), Goodwood (Festival of Speed and Revival) and Essen (Techno Classica) are examples of the latter.
Major auction clusters have developed in four major venues so far: Scottsdale in January, Paris in February, Amelia Island in March, and the largest by a fair margin occurs during Monterey Car Week in August. While it is possible to see many cars sell for the price of an island in any of these major clusters, it is in Monterey where the big boys all come out to play.
If you wish to optimize the selling price of any very desirable objet d'automotive art, Monterey is the place to take it. The size and net worth of the tribal group that gathers in Monterey during a few days in August each year is breathtaking.
This year we will see six major auction houses hold 13 auctions sessions over a 60-hour time-frame and somewhere in the vicinity of 1,400 cars and around a third of a billion dollars changes hands.
Gooding and Company holds the Official Pebble Beach Auction over two sessions (August 16 & 17), with RM-Sotheby's Monterey Auction over three sessions (August 15, 16 & 17), Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction on August 15, Mecum's Monterey Auction over three sessions (August 15, 16 & 17), Russo and Steele's Monterey Auction over three sessions (August 15, 16 & 17) and Worldwide Auctioneers' Pacific Grove Auction on August 15, 2019.
1994 McLaren F1 'LM-Specification'
Estimate: from US$21,000,000 to $23,000,000
McLaren's F1 is one of automotive history's landmark cars. McLaren's Gordon Murray penned a masterpiece using the company's Formula One expertise to deliver a composite construction beauty with a naturally-aspirated, 6.1-liter BMW V12 and an unprecedented (for a production road car) top speed of 240 mph (386 km/h). On the racetrack, it won the 1995 GT1 Championship and blitzed the world's most important race, with 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th in the 1995 24 Heures du Mans.
On the road, it drove to perfection, and with far less hindsight than usual on the auction block it has soared in value over the last few years, with Bonhams selling an F1 for $15,620,000 at it's Quail Lodge (Monterey) Auction in 2017, almost double the price of the last F1 to sell, which fetched $8,470,000 at Gooding & Company's official Pebble Beach auction in 2013.
Only one 1998 McLaren F1 "LM-Specification" road car has ever sold at auction, which isn't surprising, because only two F1 cars were ever upgraded by McLaren Special Operations with an LM-spec engine. That car sold for $13,750,000 during RM-Sotheby's sale of the Pinnacle Portfolio at Monterey in 2015. Although this car has a reserve price north of the $20-million mark, the buyer can expect it to continue to appreciate, given the status of the F1 and the rarity of this 680-bhp, two-only variant.
1951 Ferrari 340 America Coupe Speciale
Estimate: Contact Auction House
This car is a truly unique and bespoke, one-off Ferrari, for sale for the first time from single family ownership of more than 50 years. This 1951 Ferrari 340 America received all the very best components available and was the very best chassis Ferrari offered in the day. Just five of these type 340A chassis were made to be clothed by a Coupe Vignale body, and the car offered here featured many unique features. In February 1952, the unique Ferrari 340 was featured in the American car magazine Road & Track and had by this point been purchased by millionaire playboy, Mr. Johnny Ysmael, for a staggering $25,000.
1959 Porsche 718 RSK 'Center-Seat' Spyder
Estimate: Contact Auction House
One of only 35 Porsche 718 RSKs built, and one of only six with "center seat" layout, this 718 RSK can be expected to sell for at least $3 million, and possibly much more. In its day, the 718 RSK won a few Formula 2 races and finished third overall at Le Mans in 1958. This car comes with updated disc front brakes, the Le Mans auxiliary fuel tank, sway bar, spare flywheel and clutch, top, passenger seat, two-seater windscreen and numerous other spares accumulated in 28 years of historic racing. It has plenty of wins under its belt and is eligible for both sports car racing and Formula 2 at the most prestigious events on the international calendar.
1954/1959 Ferrari 0432M
Estimate: Contact Auction House
This is a rare and historically important automobile, and at its heart is the prototype 3.0L short-block Colombo V-12 engine that became standard fare on the 250 GT series, serving with valor in the 250 GT Tour de France, 250 Testa Rossa, 250 SWB and 250 GTO.
Both on the track in period, and subsequently as a concours car, it has always been a winner. Purchased in 2012 by Dana and Patti Mecum (owners of Mecum Auctions), the car underwent an extensive restoration in 2014 by Wayne Obry of Motion Products. At the 2016 Cavallino Classic, it won the coveted Best of Show award and the same year at the Ferrari Club of America's 2016 International Meet, it won a Platinum award and earned a perfect 100/100 points in judging. It also won the prestigious Phil Hill Award for Outstanding Competition Ferrari and the Enzo Ferrari Memorial Award for Best of Show.
It is pictured above taking a second in class at Pebble Beach in 2016, and hence it's difficult to put a price on it. The last known sale price for this car was in 1999 when it sold for $2.75 million. We expect it to sell for a lot more than that this time around.
1898 Riker Electric Stanhope
Estimate: Contact Auction House
Auction House: Worldwide | Official Auction Page Description
This car is so special that we've already written a feature on it.
1939 Porsche Type 64
Estimate: Contact Auction House
This car is one of three original Porsche Type 64 (also known as Type 60K10) cars that were built, the only one to remain intact from new, and it is the very first car to wear the now revered Porsche nameplate. Our feature on the car can be found here. The car is expected to fetch in excess of $20 million.
1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider
Estimate: from $11,000,000 to $13,000,000
One of two Ferrari 250 California Spiders going to auction in Monterey this year. We did an extensive feature on the pair recently, including putting together a full list, with links to the auction pages, of the top 10 California Spiders to have sold. The record price for a 250 GT California Spider is $18.45 million (€16.23 million), fetched by a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider owned by French actor Alain Delon. It was found in the world's most expensive barn find.
1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider
Estimate: from $10,500,000 to $13,000,000
One of two Ferrari 250 California Spiders going to auction in Monterey this year. We did an extensive feature on the pair recently.
1953 Aston Martin DB3S Works
Estimate: from $8,750,000 to $10,500,000
One of just 10 surviving works cars, this car (DB3S/2) was raced in period at Le Mans, Sebring, Buenos Aires, Spa, and in the Mille Miglia. Its biggest win was the Goodwood 9-Hour but it placed in quite a few important events and yet it still has its original chassis, engine, and body. So it's exactly the same car that was driven near the front of all the major sportscar events by the likes of Peter Collins, Reg Parnell, Roy Salvadori, and Eric Thompson.
1962 Ferrari 196 SP by Fantuzzi
Estimate: from $8,000,000 to $10,000,000
This is one hell of a car. It is the last of five surviving Scuderia Ferrari Sports Prototypes constructed for the 1961–62 season. It is a one-of-five example of Ferrari's first mid-engine Sports Prototype, and was integral to the development of the World Champion P-car series. Tipping the scales at just 600 kg (1,323 lb), it raced with several different capacity engines before this final incarnation, a 1,983 cc V6 with 210 bhp at 7,500 rpm. The engine is actually half a tipo 163 competition V-12. It was raced by Buck Fulp, Pedro Rodriguez, and Bob Grossman and competed in the 1962 12 Hours of Sebring, the Nürburgring 1000 KM, Elkhart Lake, and 1963 Nassau Speed Week.
1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta
Estimate: from $8,000,000 to $10,000,000
The Ferrari 250 GT berlinetta passo corto rightfully holds strong favor with today's collectors, combining a design and competition pedigree that is nearly unequaled. The Short-Wheelbase, or SWB, as it is affectionately known, occupies a unique and important link in the Ferrari racing lineage as a short-wheelbase evolution of the uber-successful 250 GT "Tour de France" berlinetta that dominated the late 1950s, and a direct precursor to that apogee of front-engine road-racing development, the 250 GTO. Produced in a modest batch of 165 cars over three years, the SWB claims rarity yet was produced in sufficient numbers to allow for discreet competition and road-going versions, the latter of which were nearly as powerful as the racing car but were luxuriously trimmed and bodied in steel.
1965 Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype
Estimate: from $7,000,000 to $9,000,000
This car is historically important in the Ford GT40 lineage. Ford built 87 GT40s, and their serial numbers began with a P – these cars were responsible for four consecutive Le Mans wins. Prior to this group being built, 12 prototypes were built with sequential serial numbers starting with a GT prefix. This car is the eighth of those 12 prototypes, the first of only five roadsters built, and the first of four that were mounted on a purpose-built steel roadster-specification chassis. This car is furthermore believed to be the very first example built at the Ford Advanced Vehicles (FAV) plant that was created in Slough, UK.
1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet
Estimate: from $7,000,000 to $8,000,000
Carrozzeria Pinin Farina produced a series of 40 special Cabriolets based on Ferrari's 250 GT chassis between 1957 and 1959. When new, they cost $14,950, $3,000 more than the California Spider, and $2,500 more than the Tour de France Berlinetta.
This Ferrari was delivered to its first owner, Prince Alessandro "Dado" Ruspoli, in January 1958. From the auction description: Ruspoli was just the type of customer that Ferrari had envisioned for the Series I Cabriolet. Young, handsome, fashionable, and of aristocratic descent, Dado Ruspoli was the quintessential playboy of the jet-set era, well known for his extravagant, devil-may-care lifestyle. Described by one journalist as "a hedonist of epic proportions, with an ego as large as his sphere of social influence," Ruspoli was the inspiration for the main character in Fellini's classic film La Dolce Vita, played by Marcello Mastroianni.
During the 1950s, his primary residence, Castello Ruspoli in Vignanello, a 16th century castle famed for its pristine Renaissance-era gardens, became the epicenter of Roman high society. Throughout this period, he surrounded himself with a diverse cast of fascinating characters, and counted Brigitte Bardot, Salvador Dali, Roger Vadim, Orson Welles, Jean Cocteau, Pablo Picasso, and Truman Capote among his close friends. A lifelong patron of the arts, Ruspoli supported ballet and musical companies, studied transcendental meditation, and even dabbled in acting during his later years, taking a small part in The Godfather Part III.
1953 Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Superflow IV
Estimate: from $6,000,000 to $8,000,000
A poster car in every sense, this Alfa was displayed across all the major motor shows during the late 1950s, appearing in Paris, Turin and Geneva Motor Shows from 1956 to 1960. A 275-hp DOHC six in a competition chassis, one-off bodywork sculpted by Pinin Farina. A cavalcade of important collectors has owned the car, it has taken first in class at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and Best of Show at Salon Privé.
1975 Ferrari 312T
Estimate: from $6,000,000 to $8,000,000
This is one of the cars driven by Niki Lauda to the 1975 World Formula One Championship. It won the French Grand Prix that year, and also won again in 2017 when it took out its class at the world's most important Concours d'Elegance, Pebble Beach! Among the most significant Formula 1 cars ever offered for public sale, this car contested only five Grands Prix, taking pole five times, and scoring a win and two podiums.
1960 Porsche 718 RS 60 Werks
Estimate: from $5,750,000 to $7,750,000
This car is the ultimate iteration of Porsche's legendary aluminum spyder racing cars. Only four original Works RS 60s were built, and this is the only example likely to become available in the foreseeable future. It was campaigned by the Porsche factory in 1960–61, and was driven by Stirling Moss, Graham Hill, Dan Gurney, Jo Bonnier, Bob Holbert, and Hans Hermann. It competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, Targa Florio, Nürburgring 1000 KM, and the Bahamas Speed Week. It recently underwent an extensive restoration by marque experts Urs Gretener and Paul Willison.
1955 Ferrari 375 MM Coupe Speciale by Ghia
Estimate: from $5,000,000 to $7,000,000
This historically significant automobile is based upon a 375 MM chassis, the second-to-last built, with a competition 340-horsepower, F1-derived Lampredi V-12 boasting three Weber type 42 DCZ 3 carburetors, Magneti Marelli ignition, and Borrani wire wheels. The chassis was shipped to Ghia of Turin where it was coachbuilt as a coupe, bodied in alloy with a steel inner structure. It is one of only nine road-going coupes built on the 375 MM chassis and the only one of these finished by Ghia. It was the final Ghia Ferrari body.
1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta
Estimate: from $5,500,000 to $6,000,000
One of only 36 single-louver Tour de France models built (only 78 were constructed in total), this 240-hp 3-liter V12 was delivered new to Sweden where it was raced by Sture Nottorp and Ivar Andersson in the 1958 12 Hours of Reims. In addition to four consecutive victories in the 3,600-mile (5,794-km) Tour de France, this model won many major races and was one of Ferrari's most successful sports cars.
In its later life, it underwent a concours restoration by Motion Products. It was subsequently the recipient of major awards at Pebble Beach, the Cavallino Classic, Amelia Island, and Villa d'Este.
1965 Aston Martin DB5 "James Bond Car"
Estimate: from $4,000,000 to $6,000,000
One could be excused for thinking that the market for gadget-laden Bond-style Aston Martin DB5 automobiles could become a trifle crowded in the next year or two. Aston Martin has plans to produce 28 Bond DB5 replicas at $3.5 million each and now one of the original movie cars from Goldfinger is heading to auction during Monterey Car Week. For the full story on this car and the marketplace for Bond DB5s, both replica and real, read on here.
1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval Cabriolet
by Figoni et Falaschi
Estimate: from Contact Auction House
Originally owned by famous French singer-songwriter Charles Trenet, this car is one of just seven Delahaye 135 Narvals built, and was the 1947 Paris Auto Salon show car. An exquisite example of the coachwork of master designer Guieppe Figoni (of Figoni et Falaschi), this car has undergone a meticulous show-quality restoration and has been in the hands of the same owner for 50 years. It is ready for any concours d'elegance.
One of the most flamboyant Figoni et Falaschi designs was the Narval, or "Narwhal," built on the Delahaye 135M chassis and introduced at the 1946 Salon de Paris. It was named Narval for its prominent front treatment, like a narwhal or perhaps a beluga whale, named – in French – for the Arctic sea creature it resembles. The graceful lines of the hood, center section and trunk evoke the shape of the narwhal's body, and the car's protruding nose clearly references the unicorn-like tusk that distinguishes the male members of the species.
1952 Ferrari 225 Sport Spider by Vignale
Estimate: from $4,000,000 to $5,000,000
The tenth of twelve 225 Sport chassis fitted with spider bodywork by Vignale, this car was completed by the factory in July 1952. It was raced extensively in period, and is one of a very small group of Ferrari models that are eligible for all the major international historic racing events: the Tour Auto, Le Mans Classic, the Mille Miglia, and the Monaco Grand Prix Historique, in addition to the roster of North American events such as the Colorado Grand, Copperstate 1000, and the California Mille.
1913 Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM
Estimate: from $3,000,000 to $4,000,000
This 106-year-old Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM is among the most original pre-WWI racing cars in existence, having retained virtually all of its major chassis components, including the frame, engine, and gearbox, and much of its bodywork. It was among the first cars with front-wheel brakes, and one of the last of the chain-driven race cars of the day.
This car ran in both the 1913 and 1914 Indianapolis 500 events, and although fast and competitive when it was running, it finished neither. Its most infamous racing moment was on lap 41 of the 1914 race when a blown tire was caught in the rear chain, causing it to spin at speed and roll, ejecting the driver and mechanic, rolling and finally coming to rest in the infield on its tires.
The car has been restored to its 1914 Indy 500 configuration, with several important original components acquired and reinstalled. Since this work was carried out, the Isotta has been toured and shown extensively in the US and Europe. It has been invited to the Goodwood Festival of Speed on several occasions and was shown twice at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, winning the Tony Hulman Trophy for Best Open-Wheel Race Car in 2010.
A testament to its sensational performance, the Tipo IM participated in the 2012 Louis Vuitton Classic Serenissima Run, scaling some of the highest Alpine passes and keeping pace with Italian thoroughbreds of a much more recent vintage. Today, the car looks fantastic in its patinated blood red paint and performs like a true racing pedigree car should, with breathtaking acceleration, excellent roadholding, and impressive brakes for a car built in 1913.
1931 Bentley 4 1/2 Liter Supercharged
'Birkin Le Mans Replica' Tourer
Estimate: from $2,750,000 to $3,750,000
"Muscle cars" is a recent term, but the concept is far from new. The "Blower" Bentley is one of the most masculine, muscular, and sporting motorcars ever built. Adding a supercharger to the 110-hp, 4.5-liter, six-cylinder motor transformed its competitiveness, as was emphatically demonstrated when Tim Birkin took second place in the French Grand Prix amid a field of monoposto GP racers.
Even though W.O. Bentley didn't like turbocharging, Bentley built 50 production supercharged 4½-Liter Bentleys to support the homologation of the five Birkin team cars for the 1930 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Birkin's Le Mans effort fell short when he retired after 138 laps and almost 20 hours of Racing. In that time he'd caused quite a stir though, passing Rudolf Caracciola's 7-Liter Supercharged Mercedes on the Hunaudieres Straight and setting the fastest lap and new lap record for the 10.153-mile circuit at 89.696 mph.
The 50 production cars (of which this is one) developed 175 bhp at 3,500 rpm with 9½ lbs boost and 182 hp at 3,900 rpm with 10 lbs boost. The Birkin Team cars with tuned engines, heavy duty connecting rods, and larger carburetors were said to develop well over 200 hp.
1954 Maserati A6GCS by Fiandri & Malagoli
Estimate: from $3,250,000 to $3,750,000
This 1954 Maserati A6GCS by Fiandri & Malagoli is the 25th of 52 examples built. Driven by factory Maserati driver Luigi Musso during the 1954 season, it scored crucial points for Maserati in the 1954 World Sportscar Championship. In more recent times, it has been a regular participant at the Mille Miglia, Monterey Historics, and the Colorado Grand. It was also the winner of the Gran Turismo Award at the 2014 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT
Estimate: from $4,000,000 to $4,500,000
The fastest road car in the world in its day, this car is in a particularly interesting position in that it is the subject of a continuation model release by Aston Martin, with a price nearer to $1.5 million (around $1,850,00). Just what price a real one will go for under these circumstances will be interesting to watch.
1961 Aston Martin DB4GT
Estimate: from $3,000,000 to $4,000,000
1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy
Estimate: from $3,500,000 to $4,000,000
Introduced at the 1965 Paris salon, the long-nose version of 275 GTB continued Ferrari's tradition of offering competition options intended for racing customers, including six Weber carburetors rather than three, and lightweight aluminum alloy coachwork. Of the 205 long-nose GTB examples built, only 77 cars were bodied in alloy. The 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy now holds a special significance with marque collectors as the most exotic and powerful iteration of the two-cam berlinetta.
The restoration of this car was completed in August 2015, with its first showing at the FCA Meet held in conjunction with Monterey Car Week, where it won both the Platinum Award and the Coppa Bella Macchina. In May 2016, the berlinetta won another Platinum Award at the Concorso Ferrari in Pasadena, California, and three months later it was displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. At the end of the year, the 275 was featured in the December 2016 issue of Octane magazine. The GTB's illustrious show campaign came to a close after it won the Ferrari Classiche Cup for the finest certified Ferrari at the Cavallino Classic in January 2017.
1937 Delahaye 135M Competition Court Roadster
Estimate: from $3,250,000 to $3,750,000
In its day, this car was one of the fastest road cars in the world. The 3.6-liter, 120/130-bhp T135MS, finished 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th in the 1936 French Grand Prix (run to sportscar regulations) and won the 1937 Monte Carlo Rally and 1938 Le Mans 24 Hour Race outright. Prince Bira won the 1938 Donnington 12-Hour Sports Car Race and Brooklands' "Fastest Road Car in England" race. This car, bodied by Guilloré, is one of two known survivors on the short chassis.
1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy
Estimate: from $2,900,000 to $3,500,000
Within the lineage of 275 GTBs, this car (chassis no. 08497) occupies an interesting niche. It was built as a late-production model with the desirable long-nose bodywork and torque-tube driveshaft. It was also outfitted from new with the sought-after aluminum coachwork. Most who ordered aluminum bodywork were looking to use their cars in competition and also specified the six-carburetor setup. However, 08497 is one of only four alloy-bodied, torque-tube, long-nose 275 GTBs to retain the triple-carburetor setup, making it far rarer than its six-carburetor, alloy-bodied siblings. It is being sold with both three- and six-carburetor setups.
1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico
Estimate: from $2,900,000 to $3,500,000
Truly a car built and designed for titans of industry, heads of state, and the uppermost echelons of society, the 400 Superamerica is an exceptional car in every way. The high-performance luxury gran turismo was a new automotive idiom in the prosperous years following World War II. The genre had its roots with great pre-war touring cars like Rolls-Royce's Phantom II Continental and Mercedes-Benz's supercharged 500 K and 540 K sports coupes and post-war luxury GTs such as the Bentley Continental R-Type and, later, the Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc.
This car was the fifth of only 17 short-wheelbase 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico coupes built, leaving the factory on November 3, 1961. According to the accompanying factory build sheets, the engine produced 296.1 bhp at 6,500 rpm during factory testing. This was the test and cover car used by Car and Driver magazine for the April 1963 issue.
1995 Ferrari F50
Estimate: from $3,000,000 to $3,500,000
The Ferrari F50 was introduced at the 1996 Geneva Motor Show as an early 50th birthday present from the marque. The F50's 512-horsepower V-12 stretched the limits of natural aspiration and was closely related to the engine that powered Alain Prost's Ferrari 641 Formula 1 race car to five wins during the 1990 racing season. As the auction description for this car so aptly puts it, "the F50 split the difference between raw Ferraris of the past and the high-tech future."
This car was the 16th of only 55 U.S.-delivery F50s and has just had over $300,000 spent on a major service, concours preparation, and preservation consultation. It was an FCA Platinum Award winner in 2018.
1997 Ferrari F50
Estimate: from $2,800,000 to $3,200,000
As one of approximately 350 examples built, the F50 is exceedingly rare, and future owners can look forward to a warm welcome at FCA events and supercar gatherings. It would ably crown any collection and is particularly suited for aficionados of modern performance or Ferrari supercars. Bolstered by its Ferrari Classiche certification, this F50 is a true collectible of no small import that attests to the dynamic combination of racing technology and gorgeous design that reached dizzying heights at Maranello during the 1990s.
2014 Ferrari LaFerrari
Estimate: from $2,900,000 to $3,400,000
One of three Ferrari LaFerraris that will cross the auction block in Monterey this year, this example has just 450 miles (724 km) on its F1-derived hybrid system. One of only 499 built.
2014 Ferrari LaFerrari
Estimate: from $2,800,000 to $3,200,000
2014 Ferrari LaFerrari
Estimate: from $2,750,000 to $3,500,000
1965 De Tomaso P70 by Fantuzzi
Estimate: from $2,000,000 to $3,000,000
This 1965 Shelby/De Tomaso P70 Can-Am Sports racing prototype was developed by Carroll Shelby in collaboration with Alejandro de Tomaso. The car was designed by Peter Brock, the coachwork was sculpted by Fantuzzi, and has been comprehensively restored. It is a previous winner of Best Postwar Racing Car at The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering.
1939 Alfa Romeo Tipo 256 Coupe
Estimate: from $2,750,000 to $3,500,000
Though very few were ever built, the Tipo 256 is an important model in that it represents the final collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Scuderia Ferrari – the two titans of sports car racing in the pre-WWII era. This car was built in Modena under the direction of Scuderia Ferrari for the 1939 season, originally equipped with engine no. 923810 and fitted with Spider Siluro coachwork, designed and built by Carrozzeria Touring of Milan.
Completed in May 1939, the Tipo 256 was first owned by Marchese Giovanni Maria Cornaggia Medici, a prominent Italian lawyer and politician, who served four terms as a senator for the Italian Republic. Cornaggia Medici successfully campaigned 915014 in eight Italian sports car races. As is well documented, nearly all of the Tipo 256 racing cars were re-bodied between 1939 and 1942, following the outbreak of WWII and the cancellation of Alfa Romeo's factory racing program. Touring removed the Tipo 256's original Spider Siluro body and fashioned the handsome coupe body that now sits on chassis 915014. It is understood that this elegant two-passenger coupe was the sole example built, although it is nearly identical to a cabriolet produced at the same time for another Tipo 256, chassis 915008, owned by Fascist Party Secretary Ettore Muti.
Since 2012, the Tipo 256 Coupe has been part of the private collection of a long-standing Pebble Beach judge. Under his ownership, the Tipo 256 has been painstakingly restored to the highest standards, and now appears as it did when it left Carrozzeria Touring in 1941. The Alfa Romeo Coupe was invited to make its post-restoration debut at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and take part in a comprehensive display of Touring-bodied automobiles. After completing the Tour d'Elegance, 915014 was displayed in Class N (Designs by Carrozzeria Touring) and earned First in Class, the Mille Miglia Pre-War Trophy, and the Bulgari Award. Since its successful outing at Pebble Beach, the Tipo 256 has been displayed selectively. In 2018, it received the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Sempreverde Certificato d'Oro (for excellence in restoration and preservation) and also captured Best of Show at the annual Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance.
1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Series I Coupe Aerodinamico
Estimate: from $2,800,000 to $3,400,000
One of 17 Series I short-wheelbase Aerodinamico coupes, this car was the 1962 Geneva Motor Show
car and more recently, won the
Vintage Preservation Cup at the 2019 Cavallino Classic.
2006 Ferrari FXX
Estimate: from $2,850,000 to $3,250,000
Ferrari's track-only FXX is a developmental prototype developed from the Ferrari Enzo, and just 30 were built and sold to an exclusive invite-only group of Ferrari's best customers. The cost of the experience, which included the initial track day delivery event at Fiorano, was £2 million (around US$2.9 million), and hence this car is coming in at cost, as it has not been driven since the initial Fiorano delivery event. It is one of very few cars that have not been fitted with subsequent Evoluzione kit.
2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster
Estimate: from $2,750,000 to $3,250,000
The 94th of 100 Huayra roadsters built, this car has less than 500 miles (805 km) on the odometer and was produced with the fully-exposed Black Mamba carbon-fiber bodywork, at a cost of nearly $225,000.
In keeping with Pagani's well-known attention to detail, the weave perfectly lines up on each panel throughout the car, something that needs be seen to be appreciated. Inside, the red leather with diamond-style stitching and anodized titanium trim make for a lovely environment, just as stunning as its exterior and a combination that is flawlessly executed.
Additional options include Huayra-style wheels finished in black with red calipers to match the interior, as well as the stunning Schedoni fitted luggage set, trimmed to match the car in black and red leather, a $25,000 option.
2014 Ferrari Sergio
Estimate: from $2,500,000 to $3,000,000
One of just six examples produced of Ferrari's tribute to Sergio Pininfarina and the Coachbuilder's 85th Anniversary, the Sergio offers unique coachwork on a 458 Speciale Aperta chassis. All Serios were pre-sold to preferred customers at a price of nearly $3 million.
1985 Ferrari 288 GTO
Estimate: from $2,550,000 to $2,800,000
Heading for the same auction block stardom as its namesake, this 288 GTO was the first to go to Japan, where it became part of the fabled Matsuda Collection. Yoshiho Matsuda assembled the world's finest and most complete Ferrari collection, housing some of the marque's most valuable and significant automobiles, including a trio of 250 GTOs, in a museum-like setting.
Changes to regulations robbed this model of its right to forge its own reputation on the racetrack, but it has more than lived up to its predecessor's reputation as a fabulous driving machine.
1930 Bentley 6½-Litre "Speed Six"
Sportsman's Saloon by H.J. Mulliner
Estimate: from $2,600,000 to $3,200,000
A royal car in several senses, this car was delivered new to Man Singh II, Maharaja of Jaipur. The subject of a painstakingly researched restoration by marque specialists, the car still has its original chassis, engine, drivetrain, and bodywork. A triple award winner at the 2012 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
1969 Ferrari 365 GTS by Pininfarina
Estimate: from $2,250,000 to $2,750,000
Completed in December 1968, chassis no. 12163 was the first (of just 20) production 365 GTS Ferraris, and the only example finished in Avorio Le Tetrarch with Nero leather interior, as well as the only one with script Pininfarina badges. The car was immediately sent to Brussels, where it was the focus of the Garage Francorchamps stand at the Brussels Motor Show from January 15 to 26, 1969.
1948 Tucker 48
Estimate: Contact auction house
Auction House: Worldwide Auctioneers | Official Auction Page Description
While the controversy surrounding the demise of visionary businessman Preston Tucker's Tucker 48 continues, the vehicle he conceived and brought to life remains famous today as the vehicular embodiment of the American Dream. The Tucker 48 also stands as an enduring achievement as one of the most advanced automobiles of the early postwar era. Tucker's revolutionary concept for his car included a Ben Parsons-designed, rear-mounted engine with all-independent Torsilastic rubber-sprung suspension and disc brakes all around. Drive was to be achieved with twin torque converters, one at each rear wheel. The distinctive, yet functional body was penned by former Auburn Automobile Company designer Alex Tremulis, including numerous built-in safety features.
