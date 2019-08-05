Since 2012, the Tipo 256 Coupe has been part of the private collection of a long-standing Pebble Beach judge. Under his ownership, the Tipo 256 has been painstakingly restored to the highest standards, and now appears as it did when it left Carrozzeria Touring in 1941. The Alfa Romeo Coupe was invited to make its post-restoration debut at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and take part in a comprehensive display of Touring-bodied automobiles. After completing the Tour d'Elegance, 915014 was displayed in Class N (Designs by Carrozzeria Touring) and earned First in Class, the Mille Miglia Pre-War Trophy, and the Bulgari Award. Since its successful outing at Pebble Beach, the Tipo 256 has been displayed selectively. In 2018, it received the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Sempreverde Certificato d'Oro (for excellence in restoration and preservation) and also captured Best of Show at the annual Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance.