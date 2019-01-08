Drive Safer In 2019 Thanks To This Compact Dash Cam
Chances are you'll be hitting the road this holiday season. Whether you're heading to grandmother's house or a party, you can never be too safe. Let Black Box 1080p Dash Cam watch over your drive in 2019, serving as a witness in the event of an accident. Grab it for 80% off the $149.95 MSRP for just $29.99 via New Atlas Deals.
You can be the safest driver in the world, but you can't control other drivers on the road. Black Box's G-sensor lets this dash cam capture footage and audio of any potential car accidents, helping you prove your innocence.
Black Box is sleek and compact. Just pop it on your windshield and your witness will be along for every ride! The camera records 1080p resolution in both daylight and at nighttime, so your second set of eyes will capture excellent footage from its 120-degree recording angle any time of day.
Hopefully you'll be accident free in 2019 and never have to use the dash cam footage, but on the small chance you find yourself in an automobile accident make sure you have proof of how it goes down. Get it for $29.99 here.
