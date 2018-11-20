Best Black Friday 2018 deals: ComputersView gallery - 4 images
Need to update your computer? Now is the best time to do it with some sensational Black Friday deals on laptops, chromebooks and tablets. From high-powered gaming devices to stylish portable tablets and chromebooks, we've hand-picked the best deals going around. Many of these deals are time-limited so get in quick to grab the best bargains.
Laptops
- HP - Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6" 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD: $1,099 (regular price $1,599, Available November 22)
- ASUS - TUF Gaming FX705GM 17.3" Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 - 512GB Solid State Drive: $999 (regular price $1,399, Available November 22)
- Dell Latitude 3000 3490 14" LCD Notebook - Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) i5-8250U Quad-core (4 Core) 1.60 GHz - 4 GB DDR4 SDRAM - 500 GB HDD: $599 (regular price $1,022)
- Dell XPS 13 9360 XPS9360-5203SLV-PUS Laptop: $699 (regular price $999, Available November 22)
- SUS ROG STRIX Scar Edition15.6" 120Hz display GeForce GTX 1050 4GB VRAM Quad Core i7-7700HQ (up to 3.8GHz), 8GB DDR4, 128GB PCIEG3x4 NVME SSD + 1TB Hybrid Drive: $799 (regular price $999)
Chromebooks
- Google - Pixelbook 12.3" Touchscreen Chromebook - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive: $699 (regular price $999)
- Microsoft - Surface Pro 6 - 12.3" Touch Screen - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - With Keyboard: $999 (regular price $1,329, Available November 22)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (Intel Celeron, 32GB eMMC): $349 (regular price $499)
- HP 11.6" Chromebook: $119 (regular price $199, Available November 22)
Tablets
