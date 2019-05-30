Hearing aids can be life-savers, but they're not usually very smart. Sure, they can be tuned to make speech clearer and suppress background noises, but in a crowd, they amplify every voice. This is known as The Cocktail Party Problem, and a team at Columbia University think it's cracked it – by listening to your brain first. This issue isn't limited to human listeners either, as devices like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant all suffer from the same limitations.