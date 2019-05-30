Hearing-aid listens to brainwaves to separate a voice in a crowdView gallery - 2 images
Hearing aids can be life-savers, but they're not usually very smart. Sure, they can be tuned to make speech clearer and suppress background noises, but in a crowd, they amplify every voice. This is known as The Cocktail Party Problem, and a team at Columbia University think it's cracked it – by listening to your brain first. This issue isn't limited to human listeners either, as devices like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant all suffer from the same limitations.
The research – led by Dr Nima Mesgarani, principal investigator at Columbia's Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute – uses an AI-based (Neural Network Model) technology to isolate and prioritize the voice of whichever individual the subject is trying to listen too.
"We discovered that when two people talk to each other, the brain waves of the speaker begin to resemble the brain waves of the listener," said Dr. Mesgarani. "By creating a device that harnesses the power of the brain itself, we hope our work will lead to technological improvements that enable the hundreds of millions of hearing-impaired people worldwide to communicate just as easily as their friends and family do."
Dr Mesgarani and his team monitored the brainwaves of test subjects in a multi-voice environment using electrodes implanted into the brain itself, and identified those signals which correlated with the voice of the person the test subjects were focusing on. Of course, this isn't a practical – or commercially viable – solution, and so the next stage is to utilize a proprietary microphone being built by Dr Mesgarani in conjunction with non-invasive brainwave sensors attached to the skin.
Early research by the team was promising, but required the system to be taught to recognize specific speakers in advance. In practice, this meant that while you might be able to hear your partner clearly at a bar, the system would fail when the barman interrupted to take your order.
The process is known as Auditory Attention Decoding (AAD) and research into this subject has grown considerably in in recent years. The team, buoyed on by its results, hopes to refine the technology so that it's able to function in more complex spaces and situations.
"So far, we've only tested it in an indoor environment," said Dr. Mesgarani. "But we want to ensure that it can work just as well on a busy city street or a noisy restaurant, so that wherever wearers go, they can fully experience the world and people around them."
Perhaps this new technology will not only dramatically change the world of hearing aids, but voice-activated assistants like Alexa and Siri as well may one day benefit too.
The research has been published this week in Science Advances .
A video demonstration of the way in which the technology separates and then prioritizes voices can be seen below.
Source: Zuckerman Institute
