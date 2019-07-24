Chris Kraft, the man who created NASA Mission Control, dies at age 95View gallery - 4 images
Chris Kraft, who conceived NASA's Mission Control, passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 95. The space agency's first flight director, he oversaw manned space missions from Mercury to the early Space Shuttle launches and developed many of the basic procedures and organizations still used today.
Christopher Columbus Kraft, Junior was born on February 28, 1924 in Phoebus, Virginia. In 1941, he enrolled in Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI, now Virginia Tech) to study mechanical engineering. When the United States entered the Second World War, he tried to join the US Navy, but was deemed unfit for military service due to a childhood injury. Instead, he went on to take a degree in aeronautical engineering in 1944.
After working on the staff of the Flight Research Division at Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory, he joined the NASA Space Task Group in November 1958 as flight director. However, as the manned spaceflight program emerged, it became obvious that not only were the necessary technologies just starting to emerge, but so were the organization and procedures needed to operate them.
This left Kraft with the huge task of developing NASA flight plans, timelines, procedures, mission rules, spacecraft tracking, telemetry, go/no-go decisions, ground support, global telecommunications, contingency management, and recovery.
But his greatest achievement was the invention of Mission Control. Unlike aircraft, which require very little in the way of ground control, manned spaceflight required large numbers of engineers, flight surgeons, mission directors, launch directors, and safety officers working closely together at a very fast pace. The result is the large room dominated by massive projection screens, and filled with specialists staring at smaller screen consoles and rapidly speaking to one another through headsets that we've all seen in news reports and films.
By the time of the Apollo landings, Kraft was Director of Flight Operations at the Manned Spacecraft Center with overall responsibility for manned spaceflight mission planning, training, and execution, then going on to Deputy Director of the Center and then Director – a post he held until his retirement in 1982.
During his career, Kraft was a pivotal figure in the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Apollo-Soyuz, and early Space Shuttle programs. After leaving NASA, he continued to work as a consultant for many tech companies, like IBM and Rockwell, and was the recipient of many awards, including having the Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center renamed in his honor in 2011.
"America has truly lost a national treasure today with the passing of one of NASA's earliest pioneers – flight director Chris Kraft," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to the Kraft family.
"Chris was one of the core team members that helped our nation put humans in space and on the Moon, and his legacy is immeasurable. Chris' engineering talents were put to work for our nation at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, before NASA even existed, but it was his legendary work to establish Mission Control as we know it for the earliest crewed space flights that perhaps most strongly advanced our journey of discovery. From that home base, America's achievements in space were heard across the globe, and our astronauts in space were anchored to home even as they accomplished unprecedented feats."
Source: NASA
