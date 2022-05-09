This award-winning shape-shifting toy is fun for the whole family

When you’re a three-time award-winning Innovative Patented Product Toy of the Year finalist, you know you’re not just a passing fancy. The Shashibo is a shape-shifting puzzle box that’s going to keep you and the family entertained for hours.

According to Wikipedia, shapeshifting is “the ability to physically transform oneself through an inherently superhuman ability, divine intervention, demonic manipulation, sorcery, spells or having inherited the ability.” Rest assured that this is not that. Although thanks to the 36 rare earth magnets there may be some divine intervention involved, and if you manage to master all 70 potential shapes it may be you who possesses the superhuman ability, the Shashibo is merely an incomparable, mind-challenging, fun-inducing toy.

This shape-shifter could be likened to a manual kaleidoscope, that mesmerizing toy that played with light and colors and continuously changed silhouettes to create a visual spectacle. Take away the light, and turn it into a three-dimensional toy, and you have Shashibo.

Shape Shifting Box w/ 36 Rare Earth Magnets (CAD1210)

Constructed of premium injection-mold plastic and a tear-proof surface, this fidget toy uses the power of magnets to transform into a variety of shapes. Fully engaging and somewhat addictive, it’s sure to delight both children and adults. Great for relieving stress as well as developing creativity, the Shashibo is designed in a broad range of colors, including black and white, blue water, and green. And if you can’t choose a favorite, get more than one and divvy up the fun, or connect them all together for a shape that grows ever-bigger.

Featured in New York Post and the Washington Post, Shashibo is now available for only $16.99, a 59% discount off the regular $42 suggested retail price. With rave reviews such as “Really fun to explore all the possible shapes — captivating for sure,” and “These are definitely a collectible. There are so many ways to manipulate them into different amazing shapes,” this toy is made to enthrall.

