Nikon confirms new D6 DSLR flagship is in the pipeline

By Nick Lavars
September 04, 2019
An early look at the forthcoming Nikon D6 DSLR
The new AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR lens that Nikon is also working on
Almost four years since the launch of the D5, Nikon has confirmed a successor to its flagship DSLR is on the way, which it promises will be its most advanced digital SLR to date.

The Nikon D5 was quite the machine when it rolled onto the scene in early 2016, packing a 20.8-megapixel full-frame sensor, ultra-wide ISO range and 4K video capabilities. It also made sports and action photography a priority with a huge autofocus performance upgrade on its predecessors.

Nikon is yet to detail much of anything regarding the performance of the forthcoming D6, but it does appear to again be mindful of those snapping fast-moving subjects. Alongside the new flagship, the company also announced a quick new telephoto 120-300mm f/2.8 lens is in development for sports photographers and the like.

Nikon says pricing and release dates for the D6 and new AF-S NIKKOR telephoto lens “at a later date.”

Source: Nikon

Nick Lavars
