DJI's Black Friday discounts mark now as the time to get into the drone game(Credit: DJI)

DJI has had an impressive year expanding its range of drones with its mid-sized Mavic Pro and tiny Spark, while also rebooting its Phantom 4 drone and unveiling FPV goggles. The pace of evolution in the drone industry is just remarkable, but if you've been on the fence about when to buy, now is certainly the right time.







For Black Friday, DJI is rolling out fantastic discounts and bundles across its entire range. The following deals will only be around for a few days so get in quick.

Phantom 4 Advanced

DJI's flagship Phantom model was upgraded yet again in 2017, this time appearing as the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced featuring a number of spec upgrades. For Black Friday DJI is bundling a free extra battery worth $169, alongside a Drone Landing Pad and a 32 GB microSD card.

Mavic Pro

We were super impressed when we reviewed the Mavic earlier in the year. It wasn't as stable in high winds as the Phantom but is supremely portable. The Mavic Pro Alpine White is running at a $50 discount, but for a little more you can get a Combo bundle and save yourself $150.

Spark

The baby of the DJI drone range, Spark hit the shelves in mid-2017 and is a perfect entry-level drone to get you into the game. The Spark is currently going for a tidy 20 percent discount so now is certainly a good time to grab one.

Osmo