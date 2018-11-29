Originally slated to fly in 2017, the joint mission by ESA and the Swiss Space Office mission isn't so much an exoplanet hunter as an exoplanet studier. As it sits in Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 km (435 mi), CHEOPS will focus its telescope on exoplanets that have already been discovered by Kepler and other missions, with a special emphasis on ones in the super-Earth range. That is, planets are are the same size or larger than the Earth, but smaller than the gas giant, Neptune.