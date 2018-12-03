"Escher's logical, math-based ideas and interests have inspired nendo's work process and served as a base for the creation of this exhibition design and new collection of works," says Oki Sato, founder of nendo, explaining the origins of the exhibition design. "The different installations vary in scale and in spatial impact, enabling the visitor to experience Escher's world in a very physical way. It's as if they are walking inside Escher's mind, but seeing the exhibition through their own eyes."