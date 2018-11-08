Traditional oximeters use LEDs to shine red and near-infrared light through the skin on one side of a translucent part of the body, typically a fingertip or an ear lobe. Lighter-colored oxygen-rich blood absorbs much of the infrared light, while darker oxygen-poor blood absorbs much of the red light. Therefore, by analyzing the ratio of the two types of light that make it through to the other side of the body part, the oximeter is able to determine the blood oxygen levels.