Despite fundamentally being publicity stunts, we're constantly entertained by Red Bull's relentless commitment to extreme sports spectacle and pushing the limits of human endeavor. And as publicity stunts there were always plenty of cameras on hand to catch the ridiculously dazzling and eye-catching displays served up in 2017.
Over the past 12 months Red Bull has offered an abundance of electrifying stunts, from two maniacs base-jumping off a mountain into an airplane to a skier propelled by a jetpack through the snowy streets of Slovenia.
Over the course of the year, Red Bull's cameras have captured people performing a variety of thrilling physical achievementsa in a vast array of gorgeous locations. 2017 has given us the astonishing sights of cliff-diving in Bosnia, tight-rope walking between mountains during an eclipse, mountain bike riding in Chile, and kayaking in New Zealand.
Take a look through our gallery of some of the most incredible extreme sport images from the past 12 months.
Source: Red Bull