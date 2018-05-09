Competition is raging in the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest. The recent release of the editors' favorite submissions reveals a diverse array of stunning images, marking this as one of the most competitive and impressive photographic competitions in the world today.









The reigning theme of this particular contest is highlighting a place or location in a way that inspires others to explore the world. Entries are spread across three diverse categories – nature, cities and people – with a grand prize winner receiving a cash prize of US$10,000.

The early editors' picks take viewers to all four corners of the world, illustrating the magnificently distinct perspectives travel photographers have. From the African savannah to the urban jungle of Hong Kong, these images are thrusting the art and craft of modern photography in new and exciting directions.

Inspired photographers still have a chance to enter this notable competition with the looming deadline set for May 31. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges and revealed later in June, but there will also be people's choice winners picked by the general public.