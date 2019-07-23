Because GPS units can't track their satellites when indoors, the drone instead autonomously navigates within a building using a series of pre-installed radio-frequency transceivers. In trials that have been successfully carried out so far, six of these were placed in known locations within a building, while another was mounted on the SNAV. Using its own transceiver to communicate with the six others, the copter was thus able to triangulate its current location, plus it could also fly to given locations on command.