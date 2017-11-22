New Atlas' 2017 Gift Guide: Digital CamerasView gallery - 10 images
While the ubiquitous smartphone camera is always on hand to capture those spontaneous moments, photography is about more than hastily snapped selfies. For those who aspire to create truly beautiful photos, the step up to a serious piece of camera kit is a rewarding journey. And with deals thick on the ground this month, there's never been a better time to take the leap.
Prosumer picks
A powerful entry point to the world of full-frame photography, the Canon EOS 6D Mark II packs a 26.2-megapixel CMOS sensor, 45-point auto-focus and shoots Full HD 60p videos. Canon currently has $500 off the EOS 6D Mark II EF with a 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM lens.
Over in the Nikon camp, the Nikon D750 DSLR boasts a 24.3-megapixel CMOS sensor, a 51-point autofocus system and built-in Wi-Fi. Right now it's available at a $1,000 discount with a 24-120mm lens.
If video is more your thing, the formidable Panasonic Lumix GH5 might fit the bill. The GH5 is currently up for grabs on ebay for $1,499.
Entry level DSLR
A little lower down the tree, the Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera kit with with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses is currently reduced to $799.99, while Canon's EOS Rebel T7i Video Creator Kit (which includes a RODE VideoMic GO microphone and a SanDisk 32GB SD Card ) is selling for $949.
Go mirrorless
If you're looking to save some space in the travel bag but still want to take glorious pics, the increasingly capable mirrorless camera segment is well worth a look.
From Sony, a leader in this area, the full frame A7S II is a solid choice at $2,398, while the Alpha a6000 with 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses is available for $699. Fujifilm's X-T2, with its 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and 4K video recording is also in the mix at $1,799.
Something different?
Missing those pre-digital days? One of the latest attempts to revive the instant camera comes from Kodak, whose low-frills 10-megapixel Printomatic spits out printed snaps from the side of its boxy body. It costs $69.99.
For those who really want to experiment with their photography, the Lytro B5-0035 Illum Light Field Digital Camera will open up a world of fun at $492.