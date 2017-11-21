Whether you're looking for an efficient work station, powerful gaming rig or just something simple to binge Netflix on, the holidays are the perfect time to dive into a new laptop. This year has brought a bumper crop of devices, so let us lend a hand with the New Atlas Gift Guide to laptops.

Work and play

Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops have long been reliable tools for small businesses, and starting from $389, the E475 is a budget-friendly workhorse. For something packing a little more power, the IdeaPad 520 can be a work station by day and a home entertainment center by night, and is a steal at $558.

As its name suggests, the Chromebook 3380 Education is a sturdy student-focused laptop, starting at $539. Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is a versatile 2-in-1 that can handle a hard day's work or an all-night gaming session, with prices starting at $1,499.



Creation station

Video and image editing software can be resource intensive, so creative professionals need beefier work rigs. Microsoft's latest Surface Pro will make short work of any project for $2,699, or if you're more of an Apple fan, this year's 15-in MacBook Pro rings up for about the same at $2,599.

For a less bank-breaking option, you can't go wrong with the flexible Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, at $1,299.

Playing with power

All work and no play is a dull way to live, and if the holidays mean it's time for a break, these gaming laptops can let you do it in style. Samsung's first foray into portable gaming is the VR-ready Notebook Odyssey for $1,599, while dedicated gamers might go for Acer's powerful Predator Triton 700, packing a Nvidia GTX GPU and up to 32 GB of RAM for $2,799.

And then there's the high-end, hardcore Alienware 17 R4. This beast is stuffed with a GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, 32 GB RAM, eye-tracking input and the option for a UHD display.