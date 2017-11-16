New Atlas' 2017 Gift Guide: TelevisionsView gallery - 3 images
What a perfect time to update your TV. From QLED to OLED and 4K curved screens, television sets in 2017 hit a new level. Here is the New Atlas Holiday Gift Guide looking at the newest televisions you need to buy.
Samsung QLED Quantum Dot range
Samsung's 2017 QLED Quantum dot range spans the gamut from a neat 49 inch model for $999 to a giant 88 inch beast for $19,999.
More reasonable buyers may want to hit the middle ground with either a 55 inch curved model for $2,199 or a regular 55 inch model for $1,599.
LG OLED range
The alternative is the other big TV technology, OLED and LG's 2017 range is strong and well-priced. The cheapest you want to go would be the blade slim 55 inch C7 model which is a steal at $1,696.
A more fancy option would be the 65 inch G7, with LG's latest "Picture-on-glass" technology at $4996.
The best options on a tight budget
More conventional new models that are worth paying attention to include the huge 70 inch Sony 4K Smart LED TV going for a neat $1,498 and the Samsung 65 inch Curved 4K UHD model going for $1,499.
At the cheaper end of the spectrum you can still get some nice new tech including a 55 inch, curved screen Samsung UHD for $699, a Sony 43 inch 4K LED for $548 or a new model 55 inch Super UHD 4K LG LED with a wall mount bundle and surge protector for $629.
All prices are accurate at time of writing and quoted in USD.