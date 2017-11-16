What a perfect time to update your TV. From QLED to OLED and 4K curved screens, television sets in 2017 hit a new level. Here is the New Atlas Holiday Gift Guide looking at the newest televisions you need to buy.

Samsung QLED Quantum Dot range

Samsung's 2017 QLED Quantum dot range spans the gamut from a neat 49 inch model for $999 to a giant 88 inch beast for $19,999.

More reasonable buyers may want to hit the middle ground with either a 55 inch curved model for $2,199 or a regular 55 inch model for $1,599.

LG OLED range

The alternative is the other big TV technology, OLED and LG's 2017 range is strong and well-priced. The cheapest you want to go would be the blade slim 55 inch C7 model which is a steal at $1,696.

The best options on a tight budget

More conventional new models that are worth paying attention to include the huge 70 inch Sony 4K Smart LED TV going for a neat $1,498 and the Samsung 65 inch Curved 4K UHD model going for $1,499.

All prices are accurate at time of writing and quoted in USD.

View gallery - 3 images