Molecule produced by gut bacteria increases childhood allergy and asthma risk
For several years researchers have suspected a relationship between the gut microbiome and the onset of childhood asthma and allergies. New research, led by scientists from UC San Francisco, is describing for the first time how a specific compound produced by gut bacteria can directly influence the immune system and drive the development of allergies and asthma in infants.
The new study follows on from prior work uncovering specific associations between disrupted gut microbiomes in early life, and the subsequent development of allergies and asthma. Of particular interest has been one particular fatty molecule called 12,13-diHOME, which has previously been shown to be found in high levels in the feces of babies most likely to develop asthma in childhood.
Human cell studies have discovered 12,13-diHOME actively lowers the activity and volume of Tregs, a type of immune cell known to suppress allergic inflammation. The new research set out to understand what direct mechanistic connection could be between this molecule and the development of asthma.
Beginning with a series of animal studies, the researchers discovered introducing 12,13-diHOME into a mouse's gut resulted in a direct reduction in Treg cells in their lungs. The molecule also seemed in increase pulmonary inflammation in the animals.
The next step was to figure out how the microbiome could be producing 12,13-diHOME. Three bacteria genes were found to be responsible for catalyzing production of the molecule, and when bacteria expressing those genes were introduced to the mouse microbiome, a subsequent decrease in lung Treg cells was identified. This offered a strong mechanistic link between gut bacteria, production of 12,13-diHOME and immune activity in the lung that leads to asthma.
Shifting to human studies, the researchers looked a fecal samples from a number of ethnically diverse one-month-old babies. A distinct association was identified correlating the concentration in the babies stool samples of genes that code for the bacteria producing 12,13-diHOME, and the likelihood of them developing either an allergy by the age of two or asthma by the age of four. This correlation was seen in two entirely independent cohorts of babies.
"While these findings need to be replicated in an even larger study group, the fact that these two cohorts collected in demographically different populations in very different cities showed the same results gives us confidence that the association between this bacterial lipid and childhood asthma and allergy risk may generalize to a broader population," says Sophia Levan, who led the latest research project.
The researchers are cautious to note that their study is not claiming all childhood allergy and asthma stem from this singular microbial mechanism. But instead, it highlights one of possibly many different molecules produced by the infant microbiome that could contribute to immune dysfunction leading to the development of allergies.
"This is likely just one component of a complex microbiome-immune interaction in young infants that promotes allergy and asthma development in childhood," explains senior author on the study, Susan Lynch. "But it is a first step towards a more mechanistic understanding of the suite of microbial products that increase susceptibility to allergies and asthma during childhood."
If the microbiome association can be verified in larger cohorts of children the hope is to develop processes that can easily screen those newborns at a higher risk of developing allergies and asthma. Therapeutic interventions to better protect babies and infants would be a further step in the research.
"This finding paves the way for early-life gut microbiome interventions to prevent these diseases from developing," says Lynch.
The new research was published in the journal Nature Microbiology.
Source: UC San Francisco
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more