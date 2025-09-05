Personalized DNA test improves antidepressant success rates

A major new meta-analysis shows that a DNA test guiding antidepressant choice boosts recovery odds in treatment-resistant depression, offering a faster, more personalized path to wellness.

Depression affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide, yet finding the right antidepressant often means a frustrating cycle of trial and error. Less than half of patients respond to their first antidepressant, and only about one-third go into full remission. As medicine has advanced, the idea that genetics can be used to help doctors find the right antidepressant faster has become a reality.

A new meta-analysis, with contributions from Myriad Genetics researchers and academic psychiatrists, found that the GeneSight Psychotropic test, which looks at how a person’s genes affect their response to medications, can significantly improve medication response and remission rates for patients with depression.

“This meta-analysis summarizes the clinical evidence of the GeneSight test, demonstrating superiority over treatment as usual – which often involves repeated medication trials,” said study co-author Sagar Parikh, MD, from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Michigan Eisenberg Family Depression Center. “This study found that the GeneSight test can be a powerful tool to augment a clinician’s knowledge, experience and passion for their patient’s recovery.”

The researchers systematically reviewed published trials up to May 2025 using standard PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines. The studies included were six prospective trials (four randomized controlled trials and two open-label trials), together involving 3,532 adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) who’d already failed at least one antidepressant treatment. They compared pharmacogenomic (PGx)-guided care (that is, care based on data provided by the GeneSight test) with treatment as usual, which was administered without genetic guidance.

Study participants’ response and remission rates were examined, where “response” was defined as at least a 50% reduction in depression severity and “remission” was defined as where symptoms were reduced to a minimal level (very low depression scores). Most studies that were analyzed measured outcomes at eight weeks. The researchers found that patients receiving PGx-guided care were 41% more likely to achieve remission and 30% more likely to respond to treatment. These results were consistent across all studies, meaning the effect was stable across different populations and settings. Sensitivity checks confirmed the effect remained even when excluding certain study types.

There are some limitations worth mentioning. Some trials couldn’t fully blind patients or doctors to treatment groups, which may introduce bias. Most studies were industry-funded by Myriad Genetics, which makes GeneSight, although one large trial was independently funded and still showed benefit. All participants had already failed at least one antidepressant trial, so results may not apply to people starting treatment for the first time. Most participants were White; results may not fully generalize to more diverse populations. With only six studies included in the meta-analysis, it’s possible that some negative studies weren’t included.

Despite the limitations, the study’s findings have real-world implications. GeneSight testing appears to significantly increase the odds of recovery for people with depression who haven’t responded to at least one antidepressant. This test may help doctors avoid trial-and-error prescribing, shorten the time to symptom improvement, and reduce unnecessary side effects.

“Depression is not just a mental health issue – it’s a public health priority,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Myriad’s Chief Scientific Officer, who was not involved in the research. “If we want to improve overall outcomes and enhance quality of life, we must treat depression with the same urgency and resources as any other chronic condition. This meta-analysis adds to our confidence in the clinical validity and utility of the GeneSight test.”

Further research is needed in treatment-naïve patients who are starting their first antidepressants, and in more diverse populations. Independently funded clinical trials would also reduce potential bias concerns.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology.

Source: Myriad Genetics