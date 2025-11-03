Skeletonized Swiss Army knife packs a locking blade with 8 other tools

Victorinox has updated its massive Swiss Army knife lineup with a few compact, lightweight everyday carriers that put a modern spin on the classic multitool. The new Alox Refined Collection features a skeletonized version of Victorinox's anodized aluminum oxide scales, providing sure-gripping performance, ultralight carry and a unique look. The flagship of the three-knife series, the Synergy X brings nine handy tools to your pocket, including a straight blade, pair of screwdrivers and scissors.

The classic Swiss Army knife we've known since childhood features handle scales made from deep-red plastic. But that isn't the only option SAK manufacturer Victorinox offers. Along with select wood handles, the company has offered sleek anodic aluminum oxide (Alox) scales since launching its first on the Pioneer knife 1957. The stamped and embossed aluminum give it a rougher, grippier texture that's easier to grab and hold onto than traditional smooth plastic.

The Alox Refined Collection Victorinox launched last month brings a unique new look and a focus on minimalism to the Alox tradition. The roughened grippy Alox has been swept to one side of the handle, opposite a few cutouts that give each knife a skeletal look.

The new Victorinox Alox Refined Collection, clockwise from top: Synergy Alox, Onefold Alox, Synergy X Alox Victorinox

Victorinox furthers its minimalist focus by using the Alox Refined treatment on three light, simple tools that provide a baseline of utility without overwhelming one's pocket. All three feature locking blades, a fairly notable inclusion for a Swiss Army brand better known for using a non-locking slip joint.

The flagship of the small family, the 3.5-oz (99-g) Synergy X is the most fully loaded of the bunch. It does away with the extraneous tools of some larger, bulkier options, giving you a selection of useful everyday tools that comprises a large locking blade, box opener, bottle opener, 3- and 7-mm slotted screwdrivers, scissors, a wire stripper, a nail file and a nail cleaner. It measures in at 3.7 x 0.8 x 0.9 in (9.4 x 2 x 2.3 cm) closed.

Each Alox Refined model has skeletonized scales with a grip panel Victorinox

Victorinox lists the Synergy X as having 10 total tools, but we don't consider the pocket clip an actual tool or function so much as a handy separate feature.

We don't anticipate ever using one of our Swiss Army knives for doing our nails, but beyond that personal asterisk, the Synergy X tool set seems to be pretty focused and practical without much extraneous filler. It's not trying to pack in the entire kitchen sink like some other Swiss Army knives and competitor multitools.

The other two models that find their way into the Alox Refined collection are the standard Synergy, which features the same tools as the Synergy X minus the scissors, and the Onefold, which is really just a small folding knife with a single straight blade and pocket clip.

Each Alox Refined model includes a carry clip Victorinox

The new Synergy X Alox retails for US$96, while the Synergy comes in at $78, the Onefold Alox at $56.

Source: Victorinox