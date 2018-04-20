Lenovo Explorer VR headset is currently selling for under $200View gallery - 2 images
Virtual reality is an exciting technology that still remains out of the reach of many people due to the price tag on the higher end hardware. Microsoft is lowering that barrier to entry with its range of Windows Mixed Reality headsets, and the Lenovo Explorer is currently 50 percent off at the Microsoft Store, bringing the price down to US$199.
The Lenovo Explorer boasts a total resolution of 2,880 x 1,440, a 105-degree field of view and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, which all adds up to clear, smooth visuals comparable to those on the heavy-hitting HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.
The difference with the Explorer (besides the price) is that tracking is far simpler. Instead of setting up towers around the room, the sensors in Lenovo's VR system are inside the headset, from where they track the included motion controllers and keep watch for furniture and walls in the real world.
Right now, the Lenovo Explorer is available for $199 on the Microsoft Store, which is half its regular price. If you need a new Mixed Reality-ready PC to run it, Microsoft has you covered there, too, with prices starting around $899.
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more