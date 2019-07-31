The Lexus GX isn't the first vehicle you think of when "off-road" or "overlanding" come to mind, but as a gussied up Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with full-time four-wheel drive, body-on-frame construction and Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, it has no need to be shy in the dirt. Add to that all the cabin comfort of a true Lexus, and you have a vehicle that's comfortable for the long haul, whether driving on-road, off-road or on an overland trip involving both. The new GXOR Concept builds on that intrinsic capability to get the GX ready for all-out cross-continental journeys.

