The Lexus GX isn't the first vehicle you think of when "off-road" or "overlanding" come to mind, but as a gussied up Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with full-time four-wheel drive, body-on-frame construction and Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, it has no need to be shy in the dirt. Add to that all the cabin comfort of a true Lexus, and you have a vehicle that's comfortable for the long haul, whether driving on-road, off-road or on an overland trip involving both. The new GXOR Concept builds on that intrinsic capability to get the GX ready for all-out cross-continental journeys.
The GXOR (GX Off Road) is more of an accessorized, SEMA-style overland show truck, less of a revolutionary build-out, but it's based around an impressive piece of all-new overlanding kit: the X1-H off-road camping trailer from Australia's Patriot Campers. As we saw when we looked at the X1-H in April, the new flagship towable is a smart, little hybrid with Patriot's incomparably stout construction below and a flip-top above. The solar-topped hard roof opens via remote control, setting up in one minute flat to create a cozy shelter with gel-top mattress. The trailer comes standard with a kitchen, hot water heater, full-size spare, twin-battery electrical system and 2,000 liters of storage.
To make the GX 460 less of a suburban mall-cruiser and more of a proper X1-H adventure partner, Lexus improves upon the SUV's rugged underpinnings, from ground to roof. General Grabber X3 275/70/18 tires give the Lexus F Sport wheels the bite they need to claw through loose ground, whether wet mud, frosty snow or dry dust. Icon front shocks with remote reservoirs and billet control arms improve cushion, and a Redarc Tow-Pro brake controller helps bring the 2,100-lb (950-kg) X1-H to stop. CBI Off Road frame sliders and underbody armoring fight off bumps and dings, while a CBI custom stealth bumper conceals a powerful Warn 9.5 XP-S winch, keeping the driver prepared for recoveries.
Then there's all the functional jewelry, starting with the snorkel rising in front of the passenger-side A-pillar, flowing through the Rigid LED roof light bar and running back over top the Eezi-Awn K9 roof rack clenching the 160-watt Overland Solar panel, Alu-Box storage cases and Maxtrax recovery boards in place. Those looking closely will also notice the antenna of the Icom 5100A ham radio sticking up from the driver-side hood.
The presence of the X1-H eliminates the need for any sort of Ququq-style interior camper conversion, so the GXOR uses its load area to carry a slide-out National Luna fridge and Goose Gear storage drawer set-up. Between the roof rack, Alu-Box cases and rear storage area, the GXOR accommodates whatever provisions need to come along for the ride.
We're not sure if Lexus is late to Overland Expo West or early for Overland Expo East/SEMA, but the GXOR is a killer blend of luxury and toughness, regardless. We hope to see it in person in the near future.
Source: Lexus
