Mother's Day is just around the corner so if you're struggling to find that perfect present for the world's best mom, we're here to help you with some great tech-orientated gift ideas. If yours is a nerdy mom who loves her gadgets, or a digital-phobic matriarch that needs to be eased into the 21st century, we've got you covered.







Amazon Alexa

This is the perfect time to introduce your mom to Amazon Alexa. Even if you don't have any specific smart home devices to connect up to yet, this is a great entry point into voice-controlled systems. Alexa allows your mom to get the latest weather, a recipe or listen to her favorite radio station just by saying the word. The device is cheaper than ever and the newer Echo Plus and Echo Spot offer even more variations to fit all lifestyles.



The Deebot Robotic Vacuum

The Deebot N79S has three brushes, two rubberized wheels, a charging dock, a wireless remote control, app-enabled control, and connectivity with Amazon Echo. It sells on Amazon for about $250 and can be remote-controlled via your house Wi-Fi or the Alexa app from just about anywhere. We reviewed it earlier this year and found it to be one of the better low-cost robotic vacuums around.



AGPTEK Ultra Soft Eye Mask and Headphone

Most moms deserve a break and this combination of comfortable eye mask and headphone is the perfect way to shut out the chaos of the world. Plug it into a smartphone, iPad or MP3 player and zone out to music, a podcast or even just some sleep-inducing white noise.

Phone-charging Wristlet

This is a guaranteed winner of a gift with every mom needing a handbag and an easy way to keep her phone charged up. Here we have two options at different ends of the fashion spectrum. The Sak Sanibel is a small, affordable little leather number with a 2,500-mAh battery sown in. Or for something a little more stylish, you can grab a Hbutler MightyPurse, with a 4,000-mAh battery.

Smart Jewelry

Possibly the best combination of bling and technology is this YOCGEM Activity tracker. Blending a stylish bracelet featuring Swarovski crystals with a fitness and sleep tracker this clever little device lets your mom monitor her health without sacrificing fashion cred.

Fitbit

For a more pragmatic, health-conscious mom who isn't interested in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted fitness tracker, the Fitbit Alta HR is a slim, stylish and feature-filled option. With a comprehensive accompanying app and a battery that lasts almost seven days, this is a solid activity monitor that covers all the bases.

For the nerd-mom

Is your mom a secret Marvel or Game of Thrones fan? If so, maybe a Guardians of the Galaxy Sterling Infinity Gem Orb Locket Necklace is just the ticket? Thinkgeek also has a Game of Thrones Drogon Purse that is surprisingly stylish. And for the astronomically inclined mom, how about a set of four drinking glasses decorated with Hubble Nebula images.

Coffee and tea moms