Introducing New Atlas Audio

Today we are launching an exciting new feature that lets you listen to our articles.

Created in partnership with Gyst Audio, New Atlas Audio gives you access to selected stories read by professional narrators.

You can find the latest narrated articles at the bottom of the New Atlas homepage, and as well as catching up with the latest innovations in science, technology and transport, you can delve into our back catalogue where you'll find more than 1000 articles available for listening.

When a narrated version of an article is available, a "Listen to this Article" button will appear below the headline. Hit play to get started, and open a new window or tab to continue browsing while you listen.

New Atlas Plus members can also create personalized playlists and listen to all the latest stories offline, with no ads.

Enjoy! And if you have a suggestion about how we can improve this feature, we're listening! Email us at feedback@newatlas.com