Smart glass recognizes images without sensors, circuits or power source
Image recognition is ubiquitous these days, but to perform this near-magic feat, it needs a lot of clever, coordinated bits - lenses, sensors, software, microchips and a power-source to run it all. Seems logical enough, but a team of engineers has done away with all that and come up with an unassuming panel of glass which recognizes images passively, without sensors, chips or even a power-source.
From photo libraries which learn to automatically tag our friends to medical imaging and self-driving cars, image recognition has permeated our daily and professional lives. It can even notice a takeaway coffee cup in the background of your online photo and trigger a digital a coupon for your next cup of joe.
The potential applications are endless, but the constraints of hardware and power still apply. This is where the team of engineers from the University of Wisconsin–Madison comes in with its "smart" glass.
The proof-of-concept research describes a method of making glass panels that are able to successfully identify handwritten digits - without any power supply, circuitry or sensors.
The smart glass does the same thing as a digital neural network, except this uses lightwaves which are bounced around a thin layer of glass filled with bubbles at the micro-millimeter level and strategically placed bits of light-absorbing materials such as graphene. The lightwaves from the source enter one side of the glass, bounce about the network of bubbles, and finally focuses to one of nine specific spots on the other side, each corresponding to a digit. Basically it's neuromorphic computing, at the speed of light.
In one of the experiments, the glass was dynamic enough to detect when a handwritten 3 was altered to become an 8, in real-time.
While the glass panels themselves are cheap and simple to make, the training of the glass (similar to a machine-learning training process) is presently fairly resource-hungry, both in terms of time and computationally. The trade-off though, is that a single piece of image-recognition smart glass could be used – arguably – forever, since everything needed is built into the material.
"The true power of this technology lies in its ability to handle much more complex classification tasks instantly without any energy consumption," says Ming Yuan, a collaborator on the research and professor of statistics at Columbia University. "These tasks are the key to create artificial intelligence: to teach driverless cars to recognize a traffic signal, to enable voice control in consumer devices, among numerous other examples."
The next challenge for the researchers is to look into ways the smart glass might be used for more complex tasks like facial recognition. Imagine powerless, optical door-keys, eyeglasses which can identify people or locations or a window which becomes opaque if an unrecognized face peers in. A window to the future indeed.
The paper is available in the journal Photonics Research. A video demonstrating the technology can be viewed below.
Source: University of Wisconsin–Madison
