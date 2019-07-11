The smart glass does the same thing as a digital neural network, except this uses lightwaves which are bounced around a thin layer of glass filled with bubbles at the micro-millimeter level and strategically placed bits of light-absorbing materials such as graphene. The lightwaves from the source enter one side of the glass, bounce about the network of bubbles, and finally focuses to one of nine specific spots on the other side, each corresponding to a digit. Basically it's neuromorphic computing, at the speed of light.