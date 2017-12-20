For all types of projects, providing [the architect with] a strong indication of the kind of aesthetic – modern, contemporary, traditional – you would like to achieve helps in focusing a design. It also helps to give the architect an insight into your family life besides the material considerations. How do you live with each other? What do you like to do as a family? What are your hobbies and interests? Also, you should try to have a realistic budget in mind from the outset, as this is the single biggest factor that will affect what may be achieved.



Finally, create two lists, one containing the elements you consider essential to any design and one detailing the items that would be nice to have, but are by no means essential or that can be jettisoned from the design if it looks like the budget might be blown.