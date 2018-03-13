Philips' new Hue outdoor lights will become available in Europe and the US in July(Credit: Philips)

Philips' range of color-changing lights includes bulbs for many occasions, be they romantic candle-lit dinners or immersive TV-viewing. But now the electronics company is stepping outside for the first time with its smart lighting system, introducing globes designed specifically to light up terraces, gardens and patios around the outside of the home.







The newest additions to the range work seamlessly with the existing Hue ecosystem, meaning their colors and tones can be adjusted through the Hue smartphone app, or voice assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Philips Hue Lily, a spotlight designed to highlight key garden features in one of 16 million colors and a temperature range of 2,200 - 6500 Kelvin, comes in a pack of three at a cost of US$280 or €299. The Philips Hue Calla is a bollard light designed for path lighting and offers the same color selection with a price tag of US$129.

Philips is also introducing an outdoor version of its white range, which allows control over color temperatures from cool daylight to warmer whites. These can be programmed to flick on and off at certain times of the day, and will come in a number of designs so home decorators can find the one that best suits their dwelling. These lights will be priced from US$50 and up, or €70 in Europe.