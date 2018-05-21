When you arrive at camp, the Nomad Grill can go from flat-pack to grill-ready in a matter of minutes

Portable campground cookers come in all shapes and sizes these days, but few boast the slender profile of the Nomad Grill. The mobile BBQ offers generous cooking space when unfurled, but packs down into a slim travel bag when its time to head for home.







Every component of the stainless steel Nomad Grill can be packed into a machine washable bag that measures 22 x 24 in (56 x 61 cm) across and just 2 in thick (5 cm). When you arrive at camp, it can then go from flat-pack to grill-ready in a matter of minutes.

The stand folds out and the main body nestles inside to create an octagon-shaped chamber. A base is then placed snugly into the bottom beneath a charcoal grate, while a grilling plate fits in up top to offer 370 sq in (2,400 sq cm) of cooking space.

A large ashtray slides in underneath to catch all the mess, with the creators claiming the grill's unique shape helps to better radiate heat over the cooking surface by burning the wood or charcoal fuel more efficiently.

After setting out to raise a humble US$5,000 on Kickstarter, the folks behind the Nomad Grill have attracted more than $44,000 at the time of writing. Early pledges of $89 are still available, with shipping slated for July 2018 if all goes to plan.