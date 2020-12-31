9 Images
Rux 70 gear box
The Rux 70 packs down to just over 3 in tall, making it easy to stash and store when not in use (Rux)
Rux envisions its boxes being handy for camping and all kinds of outdoor recreational use (Rux)
The clear window makes it easier to identify exactly what's in the Rux 70, particularly useful if you're loaded up with multiple Rux 70s (Rux)
The Rux 70 box collapses for storage and also to the size of its contents for a tight, efficient fit (Rux)
The weatherproof Rux 70 is designed for all-weather, all-terrain use (Rux)
The handles offer five different carry options (Rux)
Rux builds its boxes for both in- and on-vehicle carry (Rux)
After a highly successful 2020 crowdfunding campaign, the Rux 70 is now available at online retailers (Rux)
Beyond road and off-road motor vehicle travel, the Rux works with other vehicles like cargo bikes and boats (Rux)
